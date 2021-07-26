See Pic

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 23, Shows Off His Muscles As He Rides A Horse Shirtless

Joseph Baena took to Instagram to share a new eye-catching pic of himself looking fit and relaxed while sitting on a gorgeous horse.

Joseph Baena, 23, looks like he’s having a summer to remember in his latest Instagram pic! The hunky son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, shared a new snapshot of himself riding a white horse outside while shirtless and wearing nothing but dark blue jeans and brown boots. His muscles were on full display as he looked down and slightly smiled.

“Headed to the Salty Spitoon – want anything?” he cheekily captioned the post. Once he shared it, it received a large amount of responses from followers who seemed to love the pic. They complimented his physique and the beautiful horse.

“Well hello. 😍 Cover of a romance novel vibes,” one follower wrote while another called him a “stud” that was “all natural.” A third wrote, “Looking fantastic!” and a fourth said he was giving off “dad vibes.” Some also asked if he was going to be in a new movie while others left heart-eyed emojis to signify their admiration for the photo.

Before his latest social media pic, Joseph made headlines for showing off his muscles in other shirtless photos. He was standing under the sun and in front of palm trees in the pics and even smiled and flexed in one. “Finally a sunny week in LA. Gotta take advantage 🤷‍♂️,” he wrote in the caption of the memorable post. 

Joseph is known for taking after his dad when it comes to regularly working out at the gym. The father and son have even worked out together several times and show off their bond in various photos on occasion. They were also spotted going for a bike ride together in Venice and turned heads with how much they look alike.

When Joseph’s not hanging out with his famous dad, he’s spending time with friends and siblings. He was recently spotted walking with his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger near a beach in Santa Monica. They got in the cardio workout along with Joseph’s girlfriend Nicki Dodaj.