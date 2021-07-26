Emilia Clarke Wears Ripped Short Shorts As She Walks Her Dog Around London

Emilia Clarke looked fabulous when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of distressed short shorts.

If there’s one thing for sure about Emilia Clarke, 34, it is that she has incredibly toned legs and the actress chose to put them on full display while out in London on July 25. The Game of Thrones actress was walking her adorable dog around London when she threw on a pair of high-waisted baggy white denim shorts with a tiny spaghetti strap Tomorrowland Tank Flower Top tucked in.

She accessorized the distressed short shorts with a brown leather Acne Studios Logo Buckle Thin Belt, oversized Bottega Veneta Square Tortoiseshell-Acetate Sunglasses, a brown Loewe Flamenco Xl Leather Tote, and Theory Sport Flats in Cement.

Emilia loves to wear outfits that show off her gorgeous legs and aside from these shorts, she rocked yet another fabulous look just a few days before. She was out in London when she donned a high-waisted cream Valentino Tweed Mini Skort with a sleeveless cropped Reformation Lorin Linen Top. She accessorized her outfit with the same flats and purse, and a Loewe Anagram Leather Belt.

Another one of our favorite leggy looks from her was back in June when she rocked the same tweed skirt with a baggy cream cardigan tucked in. This time, she accessorized with a Daylesford Picnic Bag with Neon Logo and The Row Lady D Suede Ballet Flats. We absolutely love Emilia’s style and it’s so refreshing to see her rewearing her clothes – it makes her just like us!