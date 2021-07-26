Fashion

Emilia Clarke Wears Ripped Short Shorts As She Walks Her Dog Around London

emilia clarke
NASH / BACKGRID
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Spotted in near 30 degree heat, the English Actress Emilia Clarke looked smoking hot, out in the sweltering London sunshine. Emilia who is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the hugely popular TV Series, 'Game Of Thrones' donned her floral patterned top with white mini shorts that showcased her slender legs as the actress raised the temperatures even further as she took her cute pet pooch to the park. Pictured: Emilia Clarke BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy.Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine.Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82.Pictured: Penelope CruzBACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Emilia Clarke looked fabulous when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of distressed short shorts.

If there’s one thing for sure about Emilia Clarke, 34, it is that she has incredibly toned legs and the actress chose to put them on full display while out in London on July 25. The Game of Thrones actress was walking her adorable dog around London when she threw on a pair of high-waisted baggy white denim shorts with a tiny spaghetti strap Tomorrowland Tank Flower Top tucked in.

emilia clarke
Emilia Clarke showed off her long, toned legs when she rocked high-waisted baggy white denim shorts with a tiny spaghetti strap Tomorrowland Tank Flower Top tucked in, while walking her dog in London on July 25. (NASH / BACKGRID)

She accessorized the distressed short shorts with a brown leather Acne Studios Logo Buckle Thin Belt, oversized Bottega Veneta Square Tortoiseshell-Acetate Sunglasses, a brown Loewe Flamenco Xl Leather Tote, and Theory Sport Flats in Cement.

Emilia loves to wear outfits that show off her gorgeous legs and aside from these shorts, she rocked yet another fabulous look just a few days before. She was out in London when she donned a high-waisted cream Valentino Tweed Mini Skort with a sleeveless cropped Reformation Lorin Linen Top. She accessorized her outfit with the same flats and purse, and a Loewe Anagram Leather Belt.

Related Gallery

Emilia Clarke -- Pics Of The 'Game Of Thrones' Actress

*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Spotted in near 30 degree heat, the English Actress Emilia Clarke looked smoking hot, out in the sweltering London sunshine. Emilia who is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the hugely popular TV Series, 'Game Of Thrones' donned her floral patterned top with white mini shorts that showcased her slender legs as the actress raised the temperatures even further as she took her cute pet pooch to the park. Pictured: Emilia Clarke BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emilia Clarke Kering Talks: Women in Motion, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 15 May 2018
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by HBO/BSkyB/Kobal/Shutterstock (10222109cf) Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen 'Game of Thrones' TV Show Season 8 - 2019 Nine noble families fight for control over the mythical lands of Westeros, while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for thousands of years.

Another one of our favorite leggy looks from her was back in June when she rocked the same tweed skirt with a baggy cream cardigan tucked in. This time, she accessorized with a Daylesford Picnic Bag with Neon Logo and The Row Lady D Suede Ballet Flats. We absolutely love Emilia’s style and it’s so refreshing to see her rewearing her clothes – it makes her just like us!