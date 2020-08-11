See Pics
Emilia Clarke Rocks Daisy Dukes While Vacationing With Friends In Italy

Emilia Clarke in Italy
Positano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is seen wearing a protective face mask while seen looking trendy in denim shorts with matching brown belt and sandals as she arrives at trendy restaurant with friends to enjoy some lunch together while on their holiday's in Positano. Pictured: Emilia Clarke BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Emilia Clarke is living her best life while vacationing in Italy with friends! The actress looked stylish in a pair of belted Daisy Dukes during a waterside lunch on August 10. See her full look!

Emilia Clarke‘s vacation style makes us want to shop! The Game of Thrones actress, 33, donned a pair of light-washed jean shorts with a camel-colored belt while in Italy on Monday afternoon. Emilia, who’s vacationing in Europe with friends, was photographed arriving to a waterside lunch in upscale Positano, on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Emilia Clarke arrives at a restaurant with friends for lunch in Positano, Italy on August 7, 2020. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

The Dolce & Gabbana spokesperson, who was seen chatting with a male friend, was dressed for the summer heat. She looked comfortable in a sleeveless white tank top and cut-off denim. Emilia stepped out in tan flat sandals and wore a black protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic — which hit Italy early on before the virus effected the U.S.  The British beauty paired her look with a light crossbody bag that featured a brown strap.

Emilia Clarke by the waterside in Positano, Italy on August 7, 2020. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

Emilia was pictured looking happy as ever with her arms raised during the outing. Although most of her face was covered with a face mask, her body language exuded excitement. And, we would be excited too if we were vacationing in Italy.

The Last Christmas star is enjoying her holiday amid rumors that she may have a new man. Emilia had fans buzzing last month when she was spotted on a stroll around London with a mystery man. Although he remains nameless, the two appeared friendly in outdoor photographs with her tiny dog, Ted. Meanwhile, Emilia has not addressed the romance rumors, which is typical of the very private actress.