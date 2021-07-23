Scheana Shay Confirms She’s Engaged With First Photos From The Proposal: ‘Happiest Girl In The World’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay has shared the first pic from her romantic engagement, revealing she said ‘yes’ to Brock Davies.

Scheana Shay is officially set to say ‘I do’! The Vanderpump Rules star has revealed she said ‘yes’ to her now-fiance Brock Davies‘ sweet proposal, in a gorgeous new Instagram photo. He popped the question on the balcony of their Los Angeles home, under an arch of gold and white balloons, and surrounded by rose petals. “I SAID YES!!!!! We are engaged!!!” she captioned the pic, which showed the pair kissing as she flashed her stunning diamond ring at the camera.

“Thank you to @brock__davies for making me the happiest girl in the world and to @kylechandesign for making me the most gorgeous ring ever!! Tune in to an all new episode of @scheananigans to hear the story and watch our video podcast on patreon to see the ring!,” she continued. For the special occasion, Scheana stunned in white dress with a corset bustier and asymmetrical skirt. She told People that she was totally surprised by her beau.

“I knew it was coming soon, but I didn’t know how or when. I was so surprised!” she said. “Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There’s no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali. That’s where we first said ‘I love you. It’s a special place for us both!” The exciting news comes just a few months after the sweet couple welcomed their first child — a baby girl named Summer Moon Honey Davies, who was born on April 26, 2021.

The Bravo-lebrity revealed the happy news on April 27 with a sweet social media post from Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents,” Scheana wrote, noting to fans that she is still in the hospital and being monitored by staff after her “blood pressure was extremely elevated” and she was diagnosed with preeclampsia. Luckily, mom and bub are now doing well!