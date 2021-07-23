Kyle Richards, 52, Stuns In Black & Neon Bikini As She Jokes About Being ‘Thirsty’ — Photo

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards showed off her sexy body while sporting a black & neon bikini for a mirror selfie shared to Instagram.

Kyle Richards, 52, is looking better than ever. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star put her fit body on full display in two sexy mirror selfies she shared to her Instagram page on Thursday, July 22. The mom of four dressed in a black and neon bikini and a blue hat from Elsie Frieda that she held with one hand while posing in what looked to be a bathroom. Kyle’s abs were fully visible in the snapshots, proving that this former child actor truly does get better with age!

The Bravo star captioned her sexy selfie, “Like my hat? #thirstythursday,” before tagging Drake and writing, “I’m upping my game cc @lisarinna.” Her mentions of Drake and pal Lisa Rinna, 58, is a callback to the latest episode of RHOBH, during which Lisa informed her costars, Kyle included, that Drake follows her on Instagram. This revelation both shocked and impressed the ladies — and inspired Kyle to crack a joke in her “thirsty” selfie.

Kyle received lots of love on her selfie from her followers, including her RHOBH costars who applauded Kyle for trying to snag a follow from Drake. “GO OFF!!!!!!” said Lisa, while Dorit Kemsley commented, “We’re here for it!!!” Meanwhile, newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff sarcastically complimented her fit figure by writing, “You’re wearing a hat?” with wide-eyed emojis. Kyle’s sister (and the newest fan-favorite on RHOBH) Kathy Hilton also got in on the action, leaving a string of fire emojis on her sibling’s post.

Kyle has gotten some good use out of her fabulous black and neon bikini. On Wednesday, she sported the sexy attire (as well as that hat!) while laying beside former costar Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, 40, next to an infinity pool at a tropical locale in one of Kyle’s Instagram post. Teddi, meanwhile, looked just as hot and fit as her bestie in a cute floral bikini. These Beverly Hills women are on fire!