‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Claims Tom Girardi Was ‘Cheating’ On Her — ‘I Found The Evidence’

After the ladies escaped to La Quinta on this week’s ‘RHOBH’, Erika shared more startling details about her messy divorce.

Well, we can’t say we saw this one coming. The July 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dove deeper into Erika Jayne‘s messy divorce, as she claimed that Tom Girardi was “cheating” on her before they split.

The big reveal came after Erika met up with the ladies at Kyle Richards‘ house in La Quinta, and she shared more details about Tom’s car accident from three years ago.

Erika said that when the car accident initially happened during Season 8, she brushed it off as a minor fender bender, but that wasn’t what really happened. She claims that Tom ended up “unconscious for 12 hours” after driving “off a cliff”. The ladies gasped and couldn’t believe what they were hearing, but Erika’s story also didn’t fully add up.

First, she said he drove off a cliff, but later she said he “tumbles out of the car” after somehow falling out of his vehicle on his return home from work one night. “This car story is so confusing to me. Thrown from the car… Not thrown from the car… I don’t get it. Was the car totaled?,” Sutton Stracke wondered in her private confessional. But before they could even figure out what truly happened, Erika dropped another bombshell.

She said she didn’t go looking for Tom in the time that he disappeared after his car wreck because she just assumed he was “with some other woman“. Kyle then asked what woman he’d be cheating on her with, and Erika said, “I don’t know… any of them.”

Erika said she never went through her husband’s phone until Yolanda Hadid divorced David Foster. Once they split, she made the decision to start snooping around, and she’s now glad she did. “I found the evidence. It was text messages. It was pictures. It felt like it was years long. Well, I know it was”, she said without revealing how she knows that information.

Erika then told the ladies that she “knew a lot because it was so hard to hide”, as Tom was “sloppy”. Erika even went as far as claiming that Tom never denied cheating on Erika, so Kyle asked the obvious question — “Why did you not leave if you knew he was cheating on you?”

Erika said, “Where am I going? He told me straight up, ‘This is my house.’ Where am I going?”

On a positive note, Erika said that while she’s not currently okay, she “will be okay”, so Sutton then asked everyone if they’d like to feast on some pancake cake. Naturally, everyone said yes, so as she went to cut a few slices for the group, Kyle and Lisa Rinna gave Erika big hugs and told her that they love her.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo. Also, check out the midseason trailer above!