Chris Brown Flexes Wearing 24kt Gold Grills Worth Nearly $100K — See Photo

Chris Brown has shared a new snap, giving fans a glimpse of his latest bling: 100 per cent 24 carat gold grills. See the pic!

Chris Brown is certainly no stranger to expensive bling. The 32-year-old R&B singer has shared a new snap showing off his gold grills, designed by Dr Thomas Connelly. The diamond dentist took to Instagram to re-share the black and white selfie, offering fans some more information about the sparkling accessory. “These grills are 100% 24kt gold covering all 28 teeth,” he captioned the snap. “What makes these grills unique is their magnetic retention design. Breezy had 9 magnetic embedded gold crowns placed on all his back molars. This allows the grills to fit and lock in the magnets with precision on the fronts of all the teeth.”

The doctor also noted that Chris “can sing and speak normally” while wearing the grills, which reportedly set him back around $100,000. When he isn’t splashing out on glitzy gifts for himself, Chris is splashing out on his kids. He recently threw a lavish party for his mini-me daughter Royalty Brown when she celebrated her big day on May 27.

The party was showcased in a series of Instagram Stories, which showed the birthday girl having the time of her life while riding a white pony on the street outside their house. She wore a pink top and matching floral skirt as she sat atop the pony with a big smile on her face. The newly-minted seven-year-old took birthday photos in front of the castle, while wearing a pink tulle gown, and a silver crown.

Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins shared the photo to her Instagram page, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROYALTY BROWN!! MY ANGEL!! GOD BLESS YOU!!” The adorable little girl was also seen blowing out the candles on her black and white birthday cake while wearing a long, hot pink robe. She’s certainly living up to her name — the party was totally fit for royalty!