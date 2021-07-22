See Pics

Megan Fox Sizzles In Heart Bikini Top, Cutout Dress & More For Sexy Magazine Cover — Photos

Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Megan Fox puts on an eye catching display as she made her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday afternoon. The actress wore a grey sleeved Alex Perry dress as she hopped into her car on the way to the taping. She wore a bold red lipstick and her long black hair down in a classy look. Megan Fox Heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jul 2021
Megan Fox was spotted out in Calabasas on Sunday afternoon after being forced to deny that she made an "anti-mask" instagram post. The post was in fact photoshopped, but it went viral on social media causing controversy for the screen siren. Megan, 34, made a brief statement denying the post, but that didn't stop her from going maskless on her Sunday outing. The brunette ran into a building quickly, appearing to have no mask with her. Despite that, she looked stunning in a cardigan, black crop top and pleated pants, finished with a cute beanie and a swish of scarlet lipstick.Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL5212476 220221 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Megan Fox launches the Spring 2017 campaign for iconic lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood.The movie beauty is co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador and features in her first campaign as the face of the brand.She was shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills.Megan said: "I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick's of Hollywood campaign. Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection."*BYLINE MUST CREDIT: FREDERICK'S OF HOLLYWOOD/ELLEN VON UNWERTH Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL1461646 140317 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Megan Fox graces the cover of ‘Basic Magazine’ in a heart-shaped bikini top, white cutout dress, and more fiery outfits.

Megan Fox is on the cover Basic Magazine. The actress, 35, shared a series of snapshots from the shoot on Instagram on Thursday, July 22 in various outfits, including a white Mônot cutout dress, a red dress from designer Hakan Akkaya, and a black heart-shaped bikini top with jeans from Khloé Kardashian‘s denim brand Good American. See the photoshoot HERE!

Megan Fox (SplashNews.com)

The looks were styled by stylist Maeve Reilly and photographed by James Macari for Issue 17 of the quarterly fashion magazine. On a preview of the interview, a quote from Megan accompanies the cover that reads: “My state of consciousness creates the world that I experience.”

The star has been gracing a series of magazines ahead of the release of her upcoming mystery crime film Midnight In The Switchgrass, out on July 23. In an interview with InStyle early this month, the star reflected on the last decade of her career, having rose to stardom in the early 2010s, a time notoriously not so forgiving to women in Hollywood.

“I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point,” she reflected. “And then suddenly everybody’s like, ‘Wait a second. We shouldn’t have done that. Let’s bring her back.'” She later added, “I realized that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn’t.”

On set of her upcoming film, Megan found love again, beginning a relationship with co-star Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker. It came after she separated from soon-to-be ex-husband Brian Austin Green; the actress filed for divorce in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage. (The two remain co-parents to Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4.)

In a recent interview with Who What Wear, Megan opened up about the instant connection she felt with her new musician boyfriend. “It was definitely a vehicle – I’ll be honest – for me to meet Colson,” she said. “I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.’”

“I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” she said of her co-star.