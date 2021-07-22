Megan Fox Sizzles In Heart Bikini Top, Cutout Dress & More For Sexy Magazine Cover — Photos

Megan Fox graces the cover of ‘Basic Magazine’ in a heart-shaped bikini top, white cutout dress, and more fiery outfits.

Megan Fox is on the cover Basic Magazine. The actress, 35, shared a series of snapshots from the shoot on Instagram on Thursday, July 22 in various outfits, including a white Mônot cutout dress, a red dress from designer Hakan Akkaya, and a black heart-shaped bikini top with jeans from Khloé Kardashian‘s denim brand Good American. See the photoshoot HERE!

The looks were styled by stylist Maeve Reilly and photographed by James Macari for Issue 17 of the quarterly fashion magazine. On a preview of the interview, a quote from Megan accompanies the cover that reads: “My state of consciousness creates the world that I experience.”

The star has been gracing a series of magazines ahead of the release of her upcoming mystery crime film Midnight In The Switchgrass, out on July 23. In an interview with InStyle early this month, the star reflected on the last decade of her career, having rose to stardom in the early 2010s, a time notoriously not so forgiving to women in Hollywood.

“I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point,” she reflected. “And then suddenly everybody’s like, ‘Wait a second. We shouldn’t have done that. Let’s bring her back.'” She later added, “I realized that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn’t.”

On set of her upcoming film, Megan found love again, beginning a relationship with co-star Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker. It came after she separated from soon-to-be ex-husband Brian Austin Green; the actress filed for divorce in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage. (The two remain co-parents to Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4.)

In a recent interview with Who What Wear, Megan opened up about the instant connection she felt with her new musician boyfriend. “It was definitely a vehicle – I’ll be honest – for me to meet Colson,” she said. “I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.’”

“I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” she said of her co-star.