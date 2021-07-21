Watch

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Smacked In The Face By A Giant Hand In The New ‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer

Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle and Warner Bros. Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
West Hollywood, CA - Machine Gun Kelly stuns in a red outfit for dinner with his daughter Casie at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Loved-up Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stroll hand-in-hand while staying at a luxury beachfront hotel in Puerto Rico. The pair, dating for a little over a month, were also spotted intimately chatting over lunch at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton on the island’s north east coast. The couple have returned to the island where they first met in March to continue filming their upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass." That first meeting led to a romance which quickly gathered pace and led to Megan’s split from husband Brian Austin Green, 47, with whom she has there children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The couple's ocean view private villa has wall-sized floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony and terrace, and its own infinity plunge pool. Megan, 34, and the 30-year-old American rapper, real name Colson Baker, have not spoken publicly about their relationship. The couple checked into the Dorado Beach, 20 miles from the island’s capital San Juan, on Thursday and have been enjoying some romantic alone time before filming resumes. The hotel is one of the most exclusive resorts in the Caribbean. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 hurricane that all but devastated much of Puerto Rico in September, 2017, Dorado Beach was the first ultra-luxury resort to reopen on the island. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. 17 Jul 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689222_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Machine Gun Kelly seen after loading car with an overnight bag headed out for the evening at girlfriend Megan Fox's home. 02 Jul 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA686191_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t afraid to get knocked around for the sake of humor in the brand new ‘Jackass’ trailer. The singer bounced back pretty quickly though!

Don’t try this at home! Machine Gun Kelly, 31, is one of many fresh faces who joined the cast of Jackass Forever in the newest trailer for the painful comedy. The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, was featured riding a stationary-bike, and getting knocked into a pool by a giant hand in the trailer, released Tuesday July 20. Even though it looked like it definitely hurt, the Tickets to my Downfall singer looked like he had a blast doing the dangerous stunts.

MGK was featured pedaling poolside, competing against another one of the Jackass stars in front of two giant hands. MGK was wearing biker shorts and a neon green shirt. “The faster you pedal your bike, the faster the other guy’s hand goes back,” one of the cast members said in the trailer. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the “Bloody Valentine” singer was fast enough, as he got knocked right off his bike. As he toweled off, MGK laughed, but said it hurt more than he expected. “You said it wasn’t gonna feel like anything,” he said in the trailer.

Machine Gun Kelly was one of the new stars of ‘Jackass Forever.’ (Shutterstock)

Besides MGK, the Jackass Forever trailer boasts plenty of familiar faces from the first three movies, like Johnny Knoxville50, and Steve-O47, and lots of newbies. Stars like Eric Andre and Tyler, The Creator also make appearances in the trailer. Tyler looked like he got shocked while wearing a white tuxedo, and Eric got knocked back by an inflatable as he got a coffee from a food-truck. Other than celebrities, the trailer does consist of the typical shenanigans that you’d expect from the Jackass crew, like exploding toilets, amateur bull-fighting, and other death-defying stunts.

Related Gallery

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: See Photos Of The Couple

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly take Megan's kids to Color Me Mine in Los Angeles. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox leave a romantic dinner date at Avra in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox dress in their best attire leaving the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Even though MGK’s appearance in Jackass Forever looks like it’s ridiculous, the musician seems like he enjoys high-energy activities. MGK regularly rides around on his motorcycle, taking his girlfriend Megan Fox35, and daughter Casie, 12, on rides. Jackass is also far from his first movie. He’s had parts in The Dirt and The King of Staten Island. Most recently, he appeared alongside his girlfriend in the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.