Jinger Duggar Celebrates Daughter Felicity’s 3rd Birthday With Cute Unicorn-Themed Party

Jinger Duggar shared photos of the magical party she had for her daughter Felicity’s 3rd birthday and they showed the tot excitingly blowing out the candles on a unicorn cake and more.

Jinger Duggar, 27, helped her oldest daughter Felicity welcome in her third year with a colorful and fun unicorn-themed party! The former Counting On star took to Instagram to share a post full of photos from her little girl’s special event on July 20 and added a loving message to her in the caption. “Ahhh how is she already 3 years old?! Happy birthday, sweet Felicity! 🎂,” the doting mom wrote.

In one of the cute photos, Jinger is holding onto Felicity’s shoulders as she blows out the candles on her unicorn birthday cake, which was on a table with a light pink tablecloth that had white unicorns all over it. Decorations spelling out “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” and a large “3” balloon could also be seen in the set up. Another pic showed Felicity standing outside in front of a large inflated unicorn that was attached to a hose and had water spraying out of its horn.

Once the pics went public, many of Jinger’s followers replied with birthday wishes of their own for the tot. “Happy birthday lissy!” Jinger’s older sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented while another follower wrote, “How Sweet!!! I absolutely love the simplicity of what’s important! Happy Birthday Princess Felicity!!! 🎂🎈🎂🎈.” A third shared, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST STYLISH LITTLE ONE IK.”

In addition to Jinger, her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 33, who’s the father of Felicity as well as their youngest child, eight-month-old Evangeline Jo, shared his own birthday message along with a photo of Felicity standing near a fountain, which can be seen above. “Happy 3rd Birthday to our little princess, Felicity Nicole!” he wrote. “She’s got her momma’s beauty, love for life, and adventurous spirit, and my love for big meals and lots of sleep.”

Felicity’s birthday comes one month after the Duggar family’s reality show, Counting On, was canceled by TLC. The network decided to end the show in the midst of a criminal case involving Jinger and Jill’s brother Josh Duggar, 33. After getting arrested in Apr., he has pleaded not guilty to charges related to child pornography. His trial is set to begin in Nov.