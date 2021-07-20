How To Get The Perfect Post-Pandemic Cut & Color For Summer – Expert Tips

If you want to get your hair done but haven’t been to a salon post-pandemic, experts shared tips on how to get the perfect hairstyle for summer.

Many of us have not been to a hair salon in over a year due to the pandemic. However, now that the world is slowly opening back up, it’s time to get back to our old ways and if you’ve been wanting to go but don’t know what style to get, have no fear. Just in time for summer, we have the perfect hair makeover for you to try that includes a cut and color and is a great way to ease yourself back into the salon. Hair colorist Joanna Pinto Delgado and stylist, Jerome Lordet, of Pierre Michel Salon in New York City, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, on how they achieved the gorgeous look below.

Leilah, pictured above, like many women, didn’t get a haircut since March 2020 when lockdown began in NYC, so she wanted a fresh cut and lighter hair with soft, streaky highlights that weren’t too harsh but were perfect for summer, and that’s exactly what she got.

To get her hair cut, Jerome explained, “I brought up the length a little shorter, keeping a very blunt line to keep the hair thick-looking, with a few face-framing pieces and a few very long layers.” Once he was done with the cut, he blew her hair straight with a 2-inch barrel brush to “smooth and give shine.”

After Leilah’s hair was cut, Joanna took over to color her hair. “Leilah hadn’t colored her hair in two years and she got used to the richness in her natural hair, but she wanted just a bit of brightness to break it up and make it look dimensional,” Joanna explained. Below, are the exact steps Joanna took to achieve the gorgeous color.

1. “I decided to go in with a technique called teasylights. This is a hybrid technique of traditional highlights teased at the root and balayage. This technique is low maintenance allowing her to go longer in between salon visits. This was perfect for Leilah because it added subtle, lighter pieces into her hair and still maintained the richness of her natural base.

2. “We did a full head but strategically placed them with enough spacing in between the foils to not overdo it. Teasing at the root is crucial for this technique because it helps blur any type of lines and creates a soft transition.

3. “The lightener is then swept onto the rest of the hair like you would in a traditional balayage technique, but the only difference is it is encapsulated in the foil to help lift to the right level, especially since she was so dark. So, we wanted to get away from the orangey tones.”

As for the final look, Joanna said, “Leilah left with the change she needed. It gave her the brightness she was looking for this summer but yet she still maintained the richness of her natural base.”