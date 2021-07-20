Dolly Parton, 75, Recreates Her Sexy ‘Playboy’ Cover For Husband’s Birthday: ‘Hot Girl Summer’ — Watch

The legendary country singer proved that it’s always #HotGirlSummer in her household by recreating her famous ‘Playboy’ cover.

Dolly Parton set social media on fire on July 20 when she posted a video of herself wearing a Playboy bunny outfit to celebrate her husband Carl Thomas Dean’s birthday.

“Remember some time back I said I was going to pose in Playboy magazine when I was 75?” the “Jolene” singer told her followers. “Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore. But my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy.”

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

In the clip, the legendary country singer revealed that she did a photo shoot for the special occasion and had a cover made for her love. Dolly looked fantastic wearing the iconic Playboy outfit in the sweet birthday tribute. Bunny ears and all, she tied the look together with pink eyeshadow, a pink tint on her lips, and even went as far as painting her nails pink.

“He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that,” Dolly joked before asking her fans what they thought. Of course, fans went wild over the tribute. Fellow country music artist, The Chicks shared their adoration for the post by posting a fire emoji, while another fan commented, “I think she set off the fire alarm!”

“What I did for his birthday was a photoshoot in this lil’ outfit. I had a cover made of the old new Dolly. The first one, I’m a butterball in that one, well, I’m string cheese now. But he will probably think I’m cream cheese, I hope,” she added.

I think she set off the fire alarm! pic.twitter.com/N3aannepUe — Addie Chernow (@chernowa) July 20, 2021

Dolly’s video ended with a photo of her giving her husband the framed Playboy magazine cover, while wearing her sexy outfit. Fans weren’t able to see her husband’s face as only the back of his head was visible. It is well known among fans that Dolly’s husband guards his privacy.