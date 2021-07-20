Watch

Dolly Parton, 75, Recreates Her Sexy ‘Playboy’ Cover For Husband’s Birthday: ‘Hot Girl Summer’ — Watch

Dolly Parton
Wade Payne/AP/Shutterstock
Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Dolly PartonTHE 78TH ACADEMY AWARDS ARRIVALS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 05 MAR 2006
Dolly Parton Dolly Parton 'Coat Of Many Colors' documentary screening, Los Angeles, America - 02 Dec 2015
Dolly PartonAcademy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, America - 03 Apr 20162016 Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

The legendary country singer proved that it’s always #HotGirlSummer in her household by recreating her famous ‘Playboy’ cover.

Dolly Parton set social media on fire on July 20 when she posted a video of herself wearing a Playboy bunny outfit to celebrate her husband Carl Thomas Dean’s birthday.

“Remember some time back I said I was going to pose in Playboy magazine when I was 75?” the “Jolene” singer told her followers. “Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore. But my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy.”

In the clip, the legendary country singer revealed that she did a photo shoot for the special occasion and had a cover made for her love. Dolly looked fantastic wearing the iconic Playboy outfit in the sweet birthday tribute. Bunny ears and all, she tied the look together with pink eyeshadow, a pink tint on her lips, and even went as far as painting her nails pink

“He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that,” Dolly joked before asking her fans what they thought. Of course, fans went wild over the tribute. Fellow country music artist, The Chicks shared their adoration for the post by posting a fire emoji, while another fan commented, “I think she set off the fire alarm!”

Related Gallery

Dolly Parton Then & Now -- PICS

NINE TO FIVE, (aka 9 TO 5), from left: Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, 1980, TM & Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection
THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS, Dolly Parton, 1982. (c)Universal. Courtesy: Everett Collection.
THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS, Dolly Parton, 1982. ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

“What I did for his birthday was a photoshoot in this lil’ outfit. I had a cover made of the old new Dolly. The first one, I’m a butterball in that one, well, I’m string cheese now. But he will probably think I’m cream cheese, I hope,” she added. 

Dolly’s video ended with a photo of her giving her husband the framed Playboy magazine cover, while wearing her sexy outfit. Fans weren’t able to see her husband’s face as only the back of his head was visible. It is well known among fans that Dolly’s husband guards his privacy. 