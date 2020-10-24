Give Yourself A Professional Manicure At Home With This Electric Kit That Costs Less Than A Trip To The Salon

It’s still safest to do everything you can at home, and that includes your nails! Luckily, you can give yourself a professional manicure with this awesome manicure kit for a great deal!

Giving yourself a salon-worthy at-home manicure doesn’t have to be hard, or expensive! Bring the salon to you for half the price of a gel manicure with the TOUCHBeauty Electric Nail File 5-in-1 Professional Manicure Pedicure Kit! Going for just $19.98, this at-home manicure kit comes with 5 optional attachments to effectively remove excess cuticles, smooth corns and calluses will drill, buff, polish and shine fingernails and toenails. You will literally be like the pros!

Buy the TOUCHBeauty Electric Nail File 5-in-1 Professional Manicure Pedicure Kit here for $19.98.

This manicure kit comes in a sleek gold or bright purple for whatever vibe you choose and a tutorial on how to do your manicure at home. Simply place the attachment over your nails and glide as the nail pros do, and watch as they look smoother and more beautiful in just a few seconds! This machine is operated with batteries and the rotating speed is 9500 rdm, compared with file machines that are connected to power directly, whose rotating speed is 35000rdm. You won’t be getting salon speed at home, but considering you’re doing this yourself, the slower speed is definitely safer and won’t cause harm to your nails!

Of the five interchangeable heads, one is the Sandpaper Shaping grinder, which grinds thick, lignified nails. Then, there’s the Chromium Shaping Grinder, which shortens and shapes the edge of the nails. The Carborundum grinder removes hardened skin and dead skin cells around your nail’s edge for that clean manicured look. Perfect for pedis, the White Corundum Filling Cylinder reduces thick nails and removes corn calluses, while also polishing the nail surface for a smooth finish. The kit also comes with a nail dryer — a must-have! And, the final head is a felt grinder to buff your nails for some extra shine. All you have to do to complete your perfect at-home manicure is get some polish to top things off!

Hailey Baldwin’s manicurist, Rebecca Isa, Creative Director of ZOYA, spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about how to achieve that perfect salon manicure at home. She noted that the best manicures begin with “a perfectly prepared canvas.” “This is where most of the work comes in – the actual manicuring of the nails and cuticles. Putting the time and effort into this step helps the manicure look better and last longer,” she explained. That’s where your TOUCHBeauty Electric Nail File 5-in-1 Professional Manicure Pedicure Kit comes in!

Then, Rebecca recommended you “wipe clean with nail polish remover” following your final step of buffing the nails with the felt grinder head. “Apply a layer of base coat, which will protect the nail and help prevent chipping,” she said. “Apply a coat to the center of the nail and then make sure to get the nail walls. Don’t worry if you end up getting on your skin. Apply a second coat, if need be. This will depend on the consistency of the polish. If you do apply a second coat, make sure that you allow time for each coat to dry.”

Finally, to finish off your perfect at-home manicure, Rebecca advised, “Use a clean-up brush dipped in nail polish remover to remove any excess paint around the cuticle or skin. Be sure that you dab off any excess nail polish remover so that the brush isn’t too wet and then top with a topcoat and finish with some drying drops like the ZOYA Fast Drops for a quick dry time!”