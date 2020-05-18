Beauty
Hollywood Life

How To Give Yourself A Perfect At-Home Manicure Like Hailey Baldwin – Expert Tips

hailey baldwin
Philippe Blet/Shutterstock
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A makeup-free and masked Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are glued to their phones during a walk together in Los Feliz during the COVID-19 safer at home order.Pictured: Farrah AbrahamBACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 12:30 PM EDT on April 3, 2020** **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** A fresh faced Selena Gomez makes a visit to the doctor's office today and looks a bit under the weather. Selena was accompanied by a girlfriend wearing one lone latex glove, perhaps for any doors or handles they needed to open. The young singer wore a tank top with no bra and comfy joggers for her visit today. Hopefully Selena is doing alright and this is just a routine visit. *Shot on April 1, 2020* Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner drop the top and goes for a joy ride down Mulholland drive with BFF Fai Khadra in her classic Cadillac. So much for social distancing for the elite. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

While everyone is stuck inside during quarantine, it’s impossible to get your nails done at a salon & luckily, Rebecca Isa, Creative Director of ZOYA, shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get a perfect manicure at home!

Taking care of yourself and your beauty routines can seem impossible considering we’re all in quarantine due to the coronavirus. One celebrity who always has a clean manicure that elongates her nails, is without a doubt Hailey Baldwin. If your nails aren’t in great shape because you can’t get to a nail salon, but you want a gorgeous mani like Hailey, have no fear, because Rebecca Isa, Creative Director of ZOYA, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get a perfect manicure in just 10 simple steps. “Every great manicure starts with a perfectly prepared canvas,” Rebecca revealed. “This is where most of the work comes in – the actual manicuring of the nails and cuticles. Putting the time and effort into this step helps the manicure look better and last longer. Follow these simple steps for a professional quality manicure at home.”

1. “We don’t recommend cutting nails, as it can weaken them and cause splitting. Shape the nails by filing in one direction and rounding the corners to the desired degree. File upward at the free edge to remove any nail shreds and seal the edge.

2. “The next step is to wash hands and apply hand cream, as this will soften the cuticles.

3. “Gently push back cuticles with the rounded side of an orange wood stick and nip only hangnails.

4. “Buff nail plate to smooth separation at the free edge.

5. “Wipe clean with nail polish remover. ZOYA Remove Plus is great for this as it serves as a polish remover, nail prep, and nail conditioner. It’s really a triple threat product!

6. “Apply a layer of base coat. This will protect the nail and help prevent chipping.”

hailey baldwin
If you want a gorgeous, clean manicure like Hailey Baldwin, you’re in luck because Rebecca Isa, Creative Director of ZOYA, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get a perfect manicure in just 10 simple steps. (Philippe Blet/Shutterstock)

7. “Apply a coat to the center of the nail and then make sure to get the nail walls. Don’t worry if you end up getting on your skin. Apply a second coat, if need be. This will depend on the consistency of the polish. If you do apply a second coat, make sure that you allow time for each coat to dry.

8. “Use a clean-up brush dipped in nail polish remover to remove any excess paint around the cuticle or skin. Be sure that you dab off any excess nail polish remover so that the brush isn’t too wet. Top with a topcoat. I really love the ZOYA Naked Manicure Glossy Top Coat because it gives the nail the ultimate shine.

9. “Lastly, finish with some drying drops like the ZOYA Fast Drops for a quick dry time!

10. “For some added hydration, I like to use ZOYA’s Healing Dry Skin Hand & Body Cream. Given that we’re washing our hands more than ever, it really makes a difference! “