How To Give Yourself A Perfect At-Home Manicure Like Hailey Baldwin – Expert Tips

While everyone is stuck inside during quarantine, it’s impossible to get your nails done at a salon & luckily, Rebecca Isa, Creative Director of ZOYA, shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get a perfect manicure at home!

Taking care of yourself and your beauty routines can seem impossible considering we’re all in quarantine due to the coronavirus. One celebrity who always has a clean manicure that elongates her nails, is without a doubt Hailey Baldwin. If your nails aren’t in great shape because you can’t get to a nail salon, but you want a gorgeous mani like Hailey, have no fear, because Rebecca Isa, Creative Director of ZOYA, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get a perfect manicure in just 10 simple steps. “Every great manicure starts with a perfectly prepared canvas,” Rebecca revealed. “This is where most of the work comes in – the actual manicuring of the nails and cuticles. Putting the time and effort into this step helps the manicure look better and last longer. Follow these simple steps for a professional quality manicure at home.”

1. “We don’t recommend cutting nails, as it can weaken them and cause splitting. Shape the nails by filing in one direction and rounding the corners to the desired degree. File upward at the free edge to remove any nail shreds and seal the edge.

2. “The next step is to wash hands and apply hand cream, as this will soften the cuticles.

3. “Gently push back cuticles with the rounded side of an orange wood stick and nip only hangnails.

4. “Buff nail plate to smooth separation at the free edge.

5. “Wipe clean with nail polish remover. ZOYA Remove Plus is great for this as it serves as a polish remover, nail prep, and nail conditioner. It’s really a triple threat product!

6. “Apply a layer of base coat. This will protect the nail and help prevent chipping.”

7. “Apply a coat to the center of the nail and then make sure to get the nail walls. Don’t worry if you end up getting on your skin. Apply a second coat, if need be. This will depend on the consistency of the polish. If you do apply a second coat, make sure that you allow time for each coat to dry.

8. “Use a clean-up brush dipped in nail polish remover to remove any excess paint around the cuticle or skin. Be sure that you dab off any excess nail polish remover so that the brush isn’t too wet. Top with a topcoat. I really love the ZOYA Naked Manicure Glossy Top Coat because it gives the nail the ultimate shine.

9. “Lastly, finish with some drying drops like the ZOYA Fast Drops for a quick dry time!

10. “For some added hydration, I like to use ZOYA’s Healing Dry Skin Hand & Body Cream. Given that we’re washing our hands more than ever, it really makes a difference! “