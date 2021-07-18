See Pic

Jamie Lynn Spears Wears Sexy Red Mini Skirt & Blazer After Britney Calls Her Out On Instagram

jamie lynn
Shutterstock
Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn 50th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA
Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Briann Aldridge, Jayden James Federline Britney Spears family out and about, Los Angeles, America - 02 May 2015 Britney Spears's family watching her boys soccer game in Canoga Park
Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn 50th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA
Jamie Lynn Spears poses at the 26th Annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game at First Tennessee Park on in Nashville, Tenn 26th Annual City of Hope's Celebrity Softball Game, Nashville, USA View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Jamie Lynn Spears has stunned in a bright red ensemble, just one day after her big sis Britney criticized her for performing her song.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, has shared a mirror selfie while rocking a red blazer and matching mini skirt. The younger sis of Britney Spears, 39, took to Instagram on July 18 to share a snap of herself in the plunging, plaid top, which she paired with matching red pumps. She styled her long blonde locks in loose waves, and offered the camera a sultry pout while posing at what appeared to be a fitting.

“May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit,” she captioned the pic, adding a peace emoji and red heart emoji. As fans would know, the post comes one day after the “Toxic” singer called out the former Zoey 101 actor for performing her track “Till The World Ends” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards as a tribute.

In a July 17 Instagram post addressing her on-going conservatorship drama and the future of her career, Britney wrote, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!” It was accompanied by a text image that read: “Take me as I am or…kiss my a**, eat s***, and step on legos.” She went on to say that her “so-called support system hurt” her “so deeply” despite “posting” supportive messages.

jamie
A teenage Jamie Lynn with big sis Britney. Image: Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Britney Spears In Bikinis: See Photos Of The Pop Star Rocking Sexy Swimsuits

Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005

In late June, a judge denied Brit’s request to remove her father Jamie Spears as the co-conservator of her conservatorship. When she addressed the court for the first time ever, Britney compared her father to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having control over her.

During the June 22 hearing, Britney said she “lied and told the whole world ‘I’m OK and I’m happy’ … I thought I just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, okay? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”