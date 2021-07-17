Paulina Porizkova, 56, Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini As She Has A ‘Baywatch Moment’ — Watch

Watch

Paulina Porizkova, 56, Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini As She Has A 'Baywatch Moment'

Paulina Porizkova looked incredible while running across the water on a beach with a big smile on her face, in a new Instagram video.

Paulina Porizkova, 56, is wowing in a bikini once again! The model took to Instagram to share a brand new video of herself enjoying time under the sun while at a beach and in it, she’s running across the water while rocking a stylish blue two-piece. She flashes a big smile at the camera as she gets closer to it and her long blondish are down and look gorgeous.

The beauty included a lengthy caption about the moment she filmed the epic clip and admitted it felt like moment on the former beach show, Baywatch. “Here’s my Baywatch moment! Always wanted to do this in slow-mo, but I thought instead I post the real version, me TRYING to look like a Baywatch babe,” she wrote in the caption before also mentioning her difficulty with running. “It’s no secret to my friends that I hate running. I have some arthritis in my hips ( so much for having the body of a thirty year old) and running isn’t exactly comfortable. Also, I need to run for a reason, like AWAY from a bear or TO a great sample sale.😜”

Once Paulina posted the video, her fans were quick to support her in the comments section. “Girl, I don’t know why people say you STILL got it, because IT never went anywhere. Beautiful as always. 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote while another shared, “Absolutely more stunning than anything on Baywatch.” A third called her “amazing” and a fourth exclaimed, “I enjoy seeing you run this way…you look so free, full of joy, kind of contagious…way to go!!!”

Paulina Porizkova strutting her stuff during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

This isn’t the first time Paulina has turned heads in a blue bikini. On July 14, she shared a different post that showed her standing under a waterfall while wearing a blue swimsuit. She was throwing her head back and running her hand through her hair as the cool water fell onto her. She revealed that she found the refreshing spot while on a “jungle hike” in the caption.

“Do go chasing waterfalls! While on a jungle hike, we stumbled on this amazing waterfall. Good thing I always wear a bikini to hike in the jungle.😜,” it read.