Gia Giudice, 20, Looks Super Tan At The Beach While Rocking Floral Halter Top At Jersey Shore

All the sunbathing Gia Giudice has been doing this summer has seriously paid off as she showed off her tan in a floral halter top at the Jersey Shore.

If there’s one thing for sure about Gia Giudice, 20, it’s that she loves to bask in the sun. She has been posting pictures from the beach all summer and her latest photo showed off just how tan she got. Gia looked extremely bronzed in her latest photo from the Jersey Shore as she posed by the beach in a bright pink and green floral cropped halter top. She styled the bold top, which had a completely open back, with a pair of high-waisted skintight skinny jeans.

Gia captioned her gorgeous post, “find me here,” and she posted three different photos looking fabulous. Her tan was so dark, that her bright blue eyes popped against her skin. Meanwhile, her long platinum blonde hair was pin-straight and parted in the middle. Gia has been rocking a slew of stunning outfits this summer and one of our favorites was her 4th of July look.

She opted to wear a bright red silk crop top with a pair of light-wash skinny jeans as she posed alongside her mom, Teresa Giudice, who rocked a bright red, skintight strapless dress. When Gia isn’t rocking crop tops, she is usually wearing a bikini, and just last week she posted photos of her toned figure in a gorgeous two-piece.

Gia looked gorgeous in a light blue and white gingham bikini set while lounging on a boat. The set featured a triangle top and matching high-waisted bottoms. A day before that, she showed off her toned abs in a blue floral bikini that crisscrossed around her stomach.

