Pics

Wendy Williams Steps Out In Daisy Dukes After Criticism For How She Covered TikTok Star’s Death

Wendy Williams
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emily Ratajkowski carries baby Sly as she arrives home with her husband Sebastian and his parents in New York. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wendy Williams heads to work wearing shorts in NewYork City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5235355 290621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
News Writer

Wendy Williams sported a Yankees jacket and face mask, when she walked out to a car, just five days after her controversial segment about TikToker Swavy’s death.

Wendy Williams56, went for a casual and subtle look, while going from a building to a car on Monday July 12 in New York. The talk show host wore daisy dukes, a New York Yankees jacket, and a plain mask, with her blonde hair down and parted down the center. The photos were taken amid recent drama, concerning how she handled TikTok star Matima Miller’s, 19, death on her show on Thursday July 8.

Wendy walked from the building to a car in the short-shorts. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Wendy looked like she was keeping a low profile in the Monday photos. She came under fire last week, when people criticized her for insensitively discussing Matima’s death on her show. Wendy had asked the audience to clap if they’d heard of Matima, who also went by the name Swavy. “He’s a TikTok star. He’s got more followers than me: 2.5 million,” she said, before her producer noted that she had more Instagram followers.

After the audience applauded, Wendy continued. “As my son, Kevin [Hunter Jr.], would say, no one uses Instagram anymore, and as far as TikTok, I don’t use that at all. I don’t know what that is. I don’t want to be involved,” she said. Wendy had a photo of Matima projected behind her, and she dramatically shifted the tone shortly after her strange rant about followers. “Here he is. He’s 19, and he was murdered Monday morning,” she said.

Related Gallery

Wendy Williams' Sexiest Outfits -- See Pics Of The Star's Hottest Looks

Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams wears a full-length Leopard Print dress as she left dinner at 'Catch' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Pictured: Wendy WIlliams Ref: SPL5123220 191019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams celebrates at Mr Chow restaurant after getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Beverly Hills. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Wendy Williams. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529742_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Wendy also donned a Yankees varsity jacket and white sneakers with the daisy dukes. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Towards the end of the segment, Wendy seemed to focus more on the details of Swavy’s murder and the suspect. She seemed disappointed that an arrest hadn’t been made, but she again made a passing comment about his followers. “Swavy is now dead. All those followers. That’s really tragic. Only 19 years old,” she said.

After Wendy’s insensitive approach, Matima’s mom Chanelle Clark came for the host in an interview with CBS Philadelphia. “As a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful. I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn’t even know my son,” she said.

Of course, Wendy is no stranger to controversy. Admittedly, some scandals are silly, like when fans accused her of farting during a “Hot Topics” segment, but some are much more serious. The talk show host came under fire, when she criticized The Chi star Tabitha Brown’s marriage, because the actress was helping her husband leave his job with the Los Angeles Police Department. Wendy spoke about her marriage and divorce from Kevin Hunter, warning Tabitha that it didn’t pan out well for the host. Tabitha took the high road when responding. “I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me and we did it together for the last 15 years,” Tabitha said in a classy clap back on Instagram. ““I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and not in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me.”