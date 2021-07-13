Kim Kardashian Rocks A Bikini & Looks Like A ‘Beautiful’ Mermaid In New Underwater Photo

See Pic

Part of that world: Kim Kardashian shared a ‘mermaid’ snapshot from underwater. See the pic!

Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Princess Ariel with a new photo on Instagram on July 13. The SKIMS mogul, 40, shared a snapshot of herself submerged underwater in a bikini on Tuesday — and her mom Kris Jenner astutely called her “beautiful” daughter a “little mermaid” in the comments section.

The mermaid snapshot comes a few hours after Kim announced that supermodel Kate Moss has been tapped as the face of her shapewear and loungewear brand SKIMS for a new summer campaign. The model, 47, modeled bras and panties from the brand in snapshots shared by Kim on Instagram on Tuesday. The reality TV star and businesswoman gushed about collaborating with the model in the caption, revealing that the two met through fashion designer Riccardo Tisci in 2014.

Writing that she “was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty” and that she and Kate have “been friends ever since,” Kim wrote: “She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer!” (The duo even toured the Vatican together last month, chronicled in the IG below.)

It’s been a fruitful summer for SKIMS; the brand will supply Team USA athletes undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Kim announced the news last month, detailing the significance considering step parent Caitlyn Jenner‘s stint as an Olympic gold medalist during her time as a decathlete.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad,” Kim wrote in an IG statement. “As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

When she received the call for SKIMS to rep Team USA, “every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” Kim wrote. She also announced that the Team USA capsule collection would be available to shop on SKIMS’ website. The collection officially debuted online on Tuesday.