‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Reveals Her Late Father Wasn’t Her Biological Dad

Katie Thurston shared a big secret with Justin Glaze during their one-on-one date on the July 12 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’

The July 12 episode of The Bachelorette featured a one-on-one date between Katie Thurston and Justin Glaze. The date consisted of them having a fake wedding ceremony, which included saying their vows. It was quite intense and romantic, and took the relationship between Katie and Justin to the next level. However, during the nighttime portion of the date, Katie opened up about why part of the activity was hard for her.

As Katie has shared before, she lost her father in 2012, and thinking about her future wedding day without him is understandably not easy. However, what she hasn’t previously revealed, is that the man who raised her and passed away is not actually her biological dad. “My mom kept that a secret,” Katie admitted.

She added, “It’s hard, because I’m sitting here saying to love your family and appreciate them and they’re such a gift, but this biological father, he wants to be in my life as a dad. But how do I build a relationship with this man I knew nothing about, while also mourning the passing of the man who raised me? Any time I try to get close with him, it’s just a reminder of the fact that my dad who raised me is no longer here.”

Katie fought back tears as she shared her story, and Justin was understanding and compassionate about the situation. “You continue to amaze me with the strength that you have,” he told her. “I thank you for sharing all that with me, and not only validating what I thought you were, but how much more you are and how incredible you are. I’m honored you chose me to be on this date. I want to know everything about you. It’s what makes you you. I want to know how I can support you and affect you in a positive way. I’m really looking forward to what’s to come.”

Katie clearly felt the same way because she gave Justin the rose on his date. She also said that he made her feel “taken care of,” and gushed that she could see herself falling for him. “Tonight feels like the beginning of something great,” Katie revealed. “And it’s crazy to see how one date can change everything.”