Julianne Hough Looks Incredible In String Bikini While Frolicking On A Yacht In Italy

Julianne Hough showed off her fabulous figure in a tiny string bikini while vacationing on a yacht in Italy!

Julianne Hough, 32, is the latest celebrity to head to Italy since the borders opened up post-quarantine and the dancer looked stunning when she put her toned body on full display in a bikini. Julianne looked to be having a great time while aboard a yacht in the Amalfi Coast as she threw on a gray and white Ark Swimwear Snake Triangle Bikini Top with the matching, super cheeky Ark Swimwear Snake Tie Sides Bikini Bottoms. Julianne was with her friends as she jumped in the ocean and showered on deck.

When it comes to Julianne, she’s always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and aside from this two-piece, she recently wore a super sexy black bikini while in Tulum back in April. She threw on the Cult Gaia Dylan Crocheted Cotton Bikini Briefs with the matching Cult Gaia Dylan Crocheted Cotton Halterneck Bikini Top and styled her look with a pair of sheer Cult Gaia Tessa Pants and Versace Ve2210 Sunglasses.

We always love Julianne’s beach outfits – whether it’s her swimsuits or coverups and another one of our favorite looks from her was also in Tulum. She donned a bright orange Cult Gaia Solene Cover Up Dress in Jaipur on top of Zimmermann Brighton Scarf Bottoms and the matching Zimmermann Brighton Scarf Bikini top, accessorizing with Chloe Demi Pilot Sunglasses.

Julianne isn’t the only celeb to head to Italy, in fact, Bethenny Frankel, 50, was on vacation in Portofino on July 7 with her fiancee, Paul Bernon, when she tanned on her Hotel Splendido terrace in a low-cut V-neck red swimsuit that was covered in ruffles and had a keyhole cutout under the chest. She styled the bathing suit with a long Missoni kimono and a straw navy blue wide-brim hat.