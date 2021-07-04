Simone Biles & BF Jonathan Owens Share A Sweet Kiss As She Declares He Gives Her ‘Butterflies’

Simone Biles took to Instagram to share a new black and white photo that showed her sharing a kiss with her loving boyfriend Jonathan Owens while enjoying a romantic outing.

Simone Biles, 24, is showing gratitude for her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25, in her latest Instagram post. The Olympic gymnast gushed over the NFL player in the caption for a PDA-filled black and white photo of the two of them. In the epic snapshot, they were sharing a sweet kiss while taking a ride on what appears to be a carriage in a street.

The doting girlfriend had one hand placed on her beau’s chest while he had one hand on her shoulder and they were both wearing casual outfits that included T-shirts. “you give me butterflies🖤,” Simone wrote in the caption for the post. It didn’t take long for her followers to share nice comments.

“I’m sure you give him the same thing Simone,” one follower wrote while another shared, “I love this photo so much.” A third wrote, “❤️❤️🔥Absolutely GOLD at end of rainbow 🔥🔥😍😍PERFECTION😍” and a fourth called them “the perfect couple.” Many more shared various heart-themed emojis.

Before Simone shared her new romantic pic and gushed over her feelings for Jonathan, he did something similar when he commented on a pic of her with a flirty response. “Damn girl,” he wrote along with three drooling emojis after she posted a close-up pic of herself slightly smiling. She was at the Olympic trials and wearing a red leotard and a white bow in her hair.

The lovebirds have been supporting each other since they started dating in early 2020 and have become one of the cutest athletic couples in the world. Whether Jonathan is showing off excitement about watching Simone in her gymnastics competitions, or she’s cheering him on during his football games with the Houston Texans, these two have definitely proved over and over again that they’re each other’s biggest fan. As Simone gets ready to make history once again at the Tokyo Summer Olympics this year, we can guarantee Jonathan will be right by her side!