Ciara Rocks Leather Mini Dress As She & Russell Wilson Kiss On Romantic Gondola Ride In Venice

Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoy a romantic outing in Venice.
Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoy a romantic outing in Venice. Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Exclusive AR - Web: £350 set fee £50pp. Print: Please contact your account manager for pricing for all territories. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jackson Lee/Shutterstock (12168064k) Exclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson are all smiles as they leave a restaurant after having dinner with their kids in New York City Exclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson out and about, New York, USA - 23 Jun 2021
Exclusive AR - Web: £350 set fee £50pp. Print: Please contact your account manager for pricing for all territories.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jackson Lee/Shutterstock (12168064f)Exclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson are all smiles as they leave a restaurant after having dinner with their kids in New York CityExclusive - Ciara and Russell Wilson out and about, New York, USA - 23 Jun 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Ciara looks glamorous as she hits the beach in Hawaii. The 35-year-old - who has lost 28lbs on a weight loss campaign recently - is vacationing on the paradise island with quarterback husband Russell Wilson. 02 Feb 2021 Pictured: Ciara. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA730672_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

PDA alert! Ciara and husband Russell Wilson enjoyed a romantic kiss while vacationing in Italy together on Thursday, July 1.

Ciara, 35, loves a good leather moment! The singer further proved that on July 1, when she was spotted rocking another leather mini dress while enjoying a romantic kiss with her husband, Russell Wilson, in one of the most romantic places in the world… Venice, Italy.

The singer proudly showed off her 39-lb. weight loss, too. The plunging leather dress wrapped perfectly around Ciara’s waist and it fit like a glove. She paired the look with strappy black heels with gold ankle clasps, which brought her polished look together. As for accessories, she went with gold bracelets on both wrists, and a black and gold purse to match. Ciara also rocked a chic shoulder-length blonde a-frame straight bob and wore stylish black sunglasses to cover her eyes.

Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoyed a romantic gondola ride while vacationing in Italy.

Meanwhile, Russell opted to wear black slacks with a yellow and black top to match his perfect date. He finished his look with a gold watch, a gold cross on his chest, and black aviators.

Russell Wilson and Ciara head to dinner at Philippe Chow Russell Wilson and Ciara out and about, New York, USA - 30 Jun 2021
Ciara5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019Wearing Michael Costello
Ciara Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2019

During their unforgettable trip, the two were seen cozying up to each other in a gondola and taking in the live musical entertainment. Ciara smiled at the sites, while Wilson couldn’t take his eyes off of her. The two even shared a few kisses along the way.

The two even shared a sweet kiss along the way.

This isn’t the first time the mother-of-three was spotted wearing leather. On June 30 in New York, the “Goodies” singer was spotted in a similar look while on an outing with her husband. She served another flawless look in leather and threw on a skintight short-sleeve black leather mini dress with a plunging neckline.

The singer posted a photo on the gram of her recent look and celebrity friends and fans immediately sounded off in the comments. “Could you not be more perfect? NO!” one fan wrote, alongside three heart emojis. Another fan wrote, “Ain’t nothing changed…always a baddie!”