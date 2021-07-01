Ciara Rocks Leather Mini Dress As She & Russell Wilson Kiss On Romantic Gondola Ride In Venice

PDA alert! Ciara and husband Russell Wilson enjoyed a romantic kiss while vacationing in Italy together on Thursday, July 1.

Ciara, 35, loves a good leather moment! The singer further proved that on July 1, when she was spotted rocking another leather mini dress while enjoying a romantic kiss with her husband, Russell Wilson, in one of the most romantic places in the world… Venice, Italy.

The singer proudly showed off her 39-lb. weight loss, too. The plunging leather dress wrapped perfectly around Ciara’s waist and it fit like a glove. She paired the look with strappy black heels with gold ankle clasps, which brought her polished look together. As for accessories, she went with gold bracelets on both wrists, and a black and gold purse to match. Ciara also rocked a chic shoulder-length blonde a-frame straight bob and wore stylish black sunglasses to cover her eyes.

Meanwhile, Russell opted to wear black slacks with a yellow and black top to match his perfect date. He finished his look with a gold watch, a gold cross on his chest, and black aviators.

During their unforgettable trip, the two were seen cozying up to each other in a gondola and taking in the live musical entertainment. Ciara smiled at the sites, while Wilson couldn’t take his eyes off of her. The two even shared a few kisses along the way.

This isn’t the first time the mother-of-three was spotted wearing leather. On June 30 in New York, the “Goodies” singer was spotted in a similar look while on an outing with her husband. She served another flawless look in leather and threw on a skintight short-sleeve black leather mini dress with a plunging neckline.

The singer posted a photo on the gram of her recent look and celebrity friends and fans immediately sounded off in the comments. “Could you not be more perfect? NO!” one fan wrote, alongside three heart emojis. Another fan wrote, “Ain’t nothing changed…always a baddie!”