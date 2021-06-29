Britney Spears Files Legal Docs To Terminate 13-Year Conservatorship After Heartbreaking Hearing

Britney Spears’ lawyer officially filed legal docs to end her conservatorship on Tuesday, June 29.

Britney Spears, 39, wasn’t kidding around when she begged a judge to end her conservatorship during a heartbreaking hearing on June 23. According to a new report by TMZ, Britney’s lawyer filed the legal docs necessary to terminate the conservatorship that’s been in place since 2008.

At this time, it’s not yet clear whether Britney will have to undergo an evaluation to end the conservatorship, but she made it very clear that she doesn’t want one, while speaking in court last week.

Britney’s emotional testimony in court was over 20 minutes long and some of the things she revealed were bone-chilling. Not only did she claim her family has harmed her both mentally and emotionally, but she said she had been forced to work seven days a week and was stripped of her privacy. She also claimed that under the conservatorship, she’s not allowed to get married or remove the IUD that’s stopping her from having more children.

Britney also added that her conservators would often change her medication and it adversely affected her health. “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” she said.

Britney’s conservatorship, which is managed by a few different people including her father Jamie Spears, 68, was put in place in 2008 after the singer was involuntarily committed, following a very public breakdown and psychiatric hospitalizations.

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Britney is “feeling nervous” while awaiting a possible new ruling. “It’s been years leading up to this moment. She’s really fighting for herself,” our source told us.

Fortunately, Britney’s had a legion of supporters amid her fight for freedom, and both her ex, Justin Timberlake, and former friend, Christina Aguilera, recently spoke out in support of her ending the conservatorship as well.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s lawyer to confirm the filing, but we did not receive an immediate response.