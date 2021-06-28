Halle Berry, 54, Wears Nothing But A Rainbow Skirt To Celebrate Pride Month — Photo

Halle Berry celebrated Pride Month in the best way possible when she rocked nothing but a rainbow skirt in a sexy new photo!

When it comes to Halle Berry, 54, the actress always manages to look unbelievably sexy and that’s exactly what she did when she posted a photo of herself to Instagram celebrating Pride Month. In the photo, Halle rocked a low-rise rainbow-striped maxi skirt that was completely sheer, showing off her behind and tattoo underneath. She chose to go completely topless with the skirt and let her golden-brown hair down in natural curls. She posted the photo with the caption, “love is ALWAYS the answer #pridemonth,” and the photo already has over 372,000 likes and counting. Meanwhile, over 4,000 people took to the comments section to gush about Halle’s post.

Halle is always rocking some sort of sexy look and aside from her topless pride post, she recently showed off her amazingly toned figure while sunbathing on the beach. She rocked a patterned bikini as she captioned the photo, “if it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!” It’s no secret that Halle is a fitness fanatic and she is always showing off her workouts on Instagram. Considering she works so hard for her flawless body, it’s only right that she takes every opportunity to show it off.

No matter what Halle wears, whether it’s a red carpet gown, a bikini, or nothing but a skirt, one thing is for sure – she always looks drop-dead-gorgeous. Plus, we love that she is confident enough to show off her natural beauty, as she chooses to let her natural hair down in curls and rarely wears makeup on social media.