Kim Kardashian Celebrates La La Anthony’s 39th Birthday With Throwback Photos: ‘Ride Or Die’

Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her pal La La Anthony, as she celebrated her 39th birthday after filing for divorce from her husband Carmelo.

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her old friend La La Anthony. The reality star threw it back to the 2000s when she took to Instagram on June 25 to share a series of pics with the stunning TV personality. “Happy Birthday to my bestie @lala Looking for pictures to post for your birthday really brought me through memory lane,” she began. “So many laughs, cries and every emotion in between! You are the true definition of a real friend, and a ride or die loyal bestie! Cheers to celebrating you today on this special day! I love you til the end!!!”

The post featured selfies taken over a decade ago, when the duo were rocking bandage dresses and other quintessential trends from the 2000s and early 2010s. La La commented, “Awwww thank you!! We’ve been at this thing a long time. These photos, so many memories. Excited to make more!! Love you 4 life.” Kim also included a more recent pic of the duo, which showed La La crouching down on a set of stairs in a tight, yellow dress.

Meanwhile, Kim stunned in a black, one-shouldered bikini top and matching black wrap skirt. As fans would know, La La’s milestone birthday comes just days after she pulled the plug on her relationship with Carmelo Anthony. After filing for divorce from the father of her 14-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony following more than a decade of marriage, a source close to the KarJenner clan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was already being a big support to her pal.“Kim is like family to La La and has always been a huge support system for her,” the insider revealed.

“It’s no secret that La La and Carmelo have had their ups and downs throughout the past several years, and Kim’s been a friend and confidant through thick and thin.” The support is mutual, following Kim’s own split from rapper husband Kanye West. “La La’s been a shoulder for Kim to lean on during her divorce from Kanye, so it’s only natural that Kim would want to be there for her friend right now,” the source added.