Caelynn Miller-Keyes Admits She & Dean ‘Go Back & Forth’ On Getting Married: ‘Maybe We Don’t Need To’

‘BiP’ star Caelynn Miller-Keyes talks future plans with BF Dean Unglert & why the two are so perfect together!

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert have remained mum about the innermost parts of their romance, but always give fans a look at their latest adventure. The couple, who connected on Bachelor In Paradise, just celebrated their two-year anniversary and seem happier and more content than ever. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Caelynn spoke about what makes them “perfect” for each other and if marriage is in their future! “We definitely like to keep certain things private in our relationship and I think that’s another thing that helps us — we don’t put everything out there,” she explained to HL, while promoting her partnership with Hawaiian Tropic. ” I can honestly see us getting engaged and not telling anyone… and same for a wedding.”

The former Bachelor contestant continued, “We’ve talked about keeping things super private and intimate. Also, maybe we don’t need to get married. I don’t know. Our relationship works so well, we go back and forth.” In June 2020, rumors swirled that the fan-favorite couple might be engaged or even already married when Dean was seen wearing a band on his ring finger. They set the record straight on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! “Here’s the thing. In my opinion, I don’t need the title of husband to show the world I’m committed to one person. So the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that…I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve worn it,” he said. Aw!

The adventure seekers just bought a house together in Las Vegas, where Caelynn has family, but they have most recently been documenting their travels across the US from Dean’s infamous van. “We just got back from Yosemite… We went to Oregon. That’s one of my favorite places ever,” she gushed. “Since meeting Dean, I just have this huge new appreciation for the outdoors.”

When asked why they work so well as a couple, Caelynn admitted, “I just love him so much.” “I just feel like we work perfectly together and it’s such a unique relationship. We bring out different sides of each other that we never appreciated before,” she explained. “I never appreciated my nature side, and I bring out more of the homebody than him. it’s just a fun relationship. We’re always pushing each other. We’re always challenging each other. And I think that’s really what makes it work.”

And now, the former Miss North Carolina 2018 and the Colorado-native share a little puppy named Pappy, who helped inspire Caelynn’s latest partnership with Hawaiian Tropic. The sun care brand partnered with Caelynn to educate pet owner’s on the importance of sunscreen usage beyond the beach with “Paws for SPF.” As part of the campaign, Hawaiian Tropic is launching branded dog poop bags, infused with the brand’s iconic tropical scent, to remind people to use SPF this summer before heading out for a walk – since sun damage can occur in as little as 15 minutes!

“Every time you open a poop bag, you’re reminded to put on sunscreen because it has their signature scent — which I’m a huge advocate to always put your sunscreen on and prevent skin damage!” Caelynn said. Unfortunately, the bags have already sold out, but the brand is still offering 20% off product on HawaiianTropic.com and encourages people to apply SPF before going out to walk their dogs.