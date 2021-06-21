Mossimo Giannulli Goes Shirtless In Swimsuit & Lori Loughlin Rocks Beach Coverup In Cabo

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin are enjoying a Mexican vacation, following their respective jail sentences.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are enjoying the prison to luxury resort pipeline. The Full House alum, 56, and her fashion designer husband, 58, were photographed soaking up the rays in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on June 21 several months after serving time for their role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. Lori rocked a loose white coverup and straw visor while Mossimo went topless.

The two reportedly sunbathed, chatted with their friends, and played some golf.

The two reportedly sunbathed, chatted with their friends, and played some golf. Lori is also pictured looking through a set of binoculars, admiring the ocean views. The couple were recently granted permission to take a five-day trip after completing their prison sentences and paying their court-ordered fines. Lori and Mossimo, however, are still on a two-year probation.

Lori spent two months in a federal prison before being released in December 2020, while her husband spent five months behind bars before being released in April 2021. The couple both pleaded guilty in May 2020 for their role in the criminal conspiracy — one that involved bribery and fraud to get students into elite universities. Per court documents, Lori and Mossimo paid criminal mastermind Rick Singer $500,000 to guarantee their daughters Isabella Rose, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, admission into the University of Southern California under the guise of row recruits.

“I made an awful decision,” Lori said during her sentencing statement last August, per NBC News. “I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process, and in doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.”

The trip comes after the couple took a mini vacation at a resort club in La Quinta, California in April after Mossimo was released from prison. According to People, the Cabo trip is an effort “to spend time with family.” A source told the publication on June 19 that Lori and Mossimo were “excited” to leave the country. “It’s their first trip in a long time,” the source told People. “They flew to Cabo with friends. They were excited about the trip.”