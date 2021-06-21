‘DWTS’ Gleb Savchenko Reveals His Relationship Status 7 Months After Split: I’m In ‘A New Stage’

Gleb Savchenko chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about where his romantic life stands now, more than six months after ending his 14-year marriage to Elena Samodanova.

It’s been nearly seven months since fans of Dancing With The Stars learned the news that pro Gleb Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova, 36, made the decision to end their marriage after 14 years together. Now, fans are surely wondering about the relationship status of the 37-year-old DWTS pro. Gleb Savchenko told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on IG Live on June 19, 2021, that he is definitely “single.”

“I’m single. Going through this whole new stage of my life,” Gleb explained. More recently, Gleb has taken to his Instagram account to show his fans what his top priority is right now: his beautiful daughters — Zlata, three years old, and 10-year-old Olivia, whom he shares with Elena. The two have been co-parenting their girls, and raising the sweet youngsters is definitely Gleb’s main focus at this transitional point in his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial)

“I’m kind of putting this whole dating aside right now and just focusing on my girls,” he thoughtfully explained to HL. “There’s a lot of things I have to fix and do, so no, I’m not dating.” Gleb and Elena made the difficult decision to go their separate ways in early November 2020. The dancer took to Instagram, where he issued and emotional statement about the end of their marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Since then, Elena and Gleb have definitely made co-parenting totally work for them. In fact, the former couple have taken their girls on trips together, and the two have certain boundaries set in place so that they will always put their girls first. Of course, Gleb is definitely hopeful he’ll return for the next season of DWTS, and he’s shown that he’s a great partner and friend — on and off the dance floor!

While Gleb is maintaining that single, co-parenting life, he has made time to check-in on some of his past DWTS celeb partners! “I actually just spoke to [Chrishell Stause] a couple of days ago,” Gleb said of his DWTS season 29 partner. “She invited me to her friend’s party. She just moved into a new house,” Gleb explained, adding that Chrishell is totally “killing it. She’s killing it.”