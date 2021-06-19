Queen Elizabeth, 95, Smiles As She Arrives To Royal Ascot In A Bright Turquoise Ensemble — See Pics

The Royal Ascot is back! The Queen was beaming as she arrived to the event, marking another public appearance without late husband Prince Philip by her side.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, looked so regal as she arrived to the annual Royal Ascot! The head of the royal family wore an elegant turquoise blue coat and matching hat for the event, held on Saturday, June 19. She was beaming as she stepped out of a car, smiling and laughing with other event attendees as she stood outdoors. In another photo, the equestrian appeared elated as she gazed at a beautiful horse — one of her favorite animals.

She paired the mint-colored ensemble with a black pair of low-heeled leather shoes that featured a gold buckle, accessorizing with a pearl necklace and a show-stopping brooch. The event was a momentous occasion for The Queen after she missed the event for the first time in 68 years during COVID-19. The 2020 event still took place, but without an audience due to social distancing measures that were in place. The Queen was still able to observe the the Ascot via her television at Windsor Castle.

The Royal Ascot is an annual event on the Royal social calendar since it was started by Queen Anne all the way back in 1711. It has always been held at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England each June, and runs for a full five days. The event attracts the top racehorsers from around the globe to compete for coveted titles and, of course, prize money. A ticket is highly coveted to the exclusive event, which has a strict dress code: men must wear a full morning suit with a top hat, while women are required to wear a hat with a minimum base of four inches.

This year’s event occurred with some limitations still in place. All attendees were required to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival, in addition two PCR tests on the day of the event and five days after. The Queen’s arrival also looked different: this year, the 95-year-old did not arrive by her usual carriage, which generally leads a procession with other members of her family.

The event marks one of Queen Elizabeth’s first public appearances since the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed in April at the age of 99. Just a week ago, was hosting a reception for President Joe Biden, 78, and First Lady Jill Biden, 70, during the G7 Leader Summit.