Will Smith Hilariously ‘Tries To Remember How To Use A Gym’ As He Ramps Up His Fitness Journey

Even Will Smith is having trouble adjusting to post-quarantine life. The ‘Fresh Prince’ alum is ‘feeling the burn’ as he returns to the gym to kick his fitness journey into high gear.

Will Smith, 52, always brings the laughs, even if he has to make fun of himself. The actor has been documenting on social media his fitness journey after admitting he was in the “worst shape of his life.” Will gave an inside look at his trip to the gym in a new Instagram video.

He understandably has some difficulty remembering how to use all the machines. The video features Will swinging from a rope trainer, which is not the correct way to use that equipment. He also does leg work using arm equipment. However, Will is still able to break a sweat. “Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places,” he captioned the video.

On May 2, the Bad Boys actor posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” He became determined to get his health and fitness on the right track after quarantine. Two days later, Will revealed he had gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!” Ever since then, Will has been chronicling his fitness journey with gym videos and photos. Through it all, Will is staying positive.

Will is getting in shape for his busy year. His latest movie, King Richard, will be released in November 2021. The Oscar nominee plays the father of Serena and Venus Williams. He will also be hosting a comedy special on Netflix. The one-hour comedy special will include surprise celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, fresh comedic sketches, musical performances, and more. The special is expected to launch globally later in 2021.