Exclusive Interview

Tyrese Gibson Wants Rihanna In The ‘Fast & Furious’ Universe: She Has The ‘Spirit Of A Fast Girl’

Rihanna, you listening? ‘Fast 9’ star Tyrese Gibson told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why the ‘very sexy’ Rihanna would be a perfect ‘Fast girl’ and more.

“I think Roman Pearce has been single way too long, and if there’s such a thing as me having a girlfriend, I’ve put it in the universe that I want Rihanna to be in the franchise,” Tyrese Gibson told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY as he teamed up with Regal Cinemas and Pepsi about movie theaters reopening. “Because not only is she very sexy, but I think she has the spirit of a Fast girl. She’s a bad girl, she’s a risk-taker, she’s got a lot of swag and spice about her that I think she would fall right into the universe in an amazing way.”

F9, the ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise, will be hitting theaters on June 25, 2021. The movie is finally coming to theaters are a year-long delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. F9 features the arrival of Dom’s brother Jakob, played by John Cena.

Rihanna
Tyrese wants Rihanna to join the ‘Fast’ family. (Shutterstock)

Unlike many films that moved to streaming services during the COVID-19 pandemic, F9 has been exclusively saved for theaters. Tyrese opened up about the importance of the movie-going experience, especially with a movie like F9.

“There’s no way I’m not going to be in the theater to experience what I’ve always experienced over the last 20 years with Fast & Furious and this moment,” Tyrese said. “You sit in that chair, the opening frame of this movie just sucks you right in, and it keeps you on the edge of your seat the entire time. And if there’s such a thing as a movie with a long-running time, I was actually mad when the movie ended because I’ve been at home all year. I’m finally physically in a theater with screaming and yelling and cheers and all of the excitement that normally comes with a Fast & Furious movie-going experience. This is going to be it, man. And I’ve already spent some time in a couple of screenings, and it’s all about what we know and love.”

Tyrese Vin Diesel
Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel in ‘F9.’ (Universal Pictures/The Everett Collection)

Tyrese admitted that he’s a “bit of a pig” when it comes to the food he eats when he goes to the movies. “If there is such thing as being health-conscious, for some reason when I go to the theater, it all goes out the door. Maybe because I am eating in the dark, maybe it is because I am so used to eating everything in sight. I love Red Vines. I love popcorn with extra butter. I love Pepsi. I love chicken fingers with the BBQ sauce with the fries. I just go crazy. Something else that is always interesting is before a movie starts, the lines in the concessions are super long, so I always feel the need and load up with way more than I am supposed to get.”