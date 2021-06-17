‘The Talk’ Fans Freak Out As Massive Cockroach Crawls Behind Sheryl Underwood: Watch

Fans of ‘The Talk’ were stunned to see a large creepy crawly in the background of the set near host Sheryl Underwood.

The Talk had an uninvited guest make an appearance on the June 14 episode of the popular talk show. While co-host Sheryl Underwood was discussing an altercation that occurred on a Delta Airlines flight, all eyes were on the massive cockroach lurking in the background. The large creepy crawly could be seen making its way up the on-set furniture, and the Emmy winning presenter, 57, appeared unfazed by the intruder. Of course, the clip was re-posted to Twitter, and viewers had a lot to say.

“Omg so I’m watching the Talk n Sheryl underwood is talking about the out of control passenger n this big a** cockroach literally walks pass in one of the pictures behind her head, he made is 1st television debut damn even the roaches get on tv B4 me,” one Twitter user joked, while another wrote, “HOLY S*** LIVE TV RULES THERE IS A GIANT COCKROACH OR CICADA THAT WAS CRAWLING ON THE SET.”

The segment came just days after it was revealed that the award-winning television series was renewed for a 12th season. “JUST ANNOUNCED! #TheTalk has been officially renewed for another year on @CBS returning for a 12th season in 2021-2022! More fun, more topics, more talk!” a post on the show’s Twitter account read.

On another recent episode of The Talk, co-host Amanda Kloots was in for a big surprise when her two-year-old son Elvis, whom she shares with her late husband Nick Cordero, walked onto the set. During the daytime TV show’s Mother’s Day special, little Elvis made his television debut by walking into frame wearing a white suit. The toddler carried a bouquet of flowers and walked towards his mom while his dad’s song “Live Your Life” played.

“Are you kidding me right now?” Amanda said, before hugging Elvis. Her co-hosts showered the mother-and-son duo with gifts, including a toy trash truck for Elvis, and an adult-size onesie for Amanda. The mother-of-one also received a special Mother’s Day video message from Gayle King and the Sesame Street characters.