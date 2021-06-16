See Pics

Rupert Grint Cradles Newborn Daughter In Sweet Photos As He Heads To Work On Show Set

Rupert Grint and his newborn
SplashNews
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome 'Bitter Wheat' play, Press Night, London, UK - 19 Jun 2019
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome and their daughter Wednesday G. Grint arrive to the set of Apple TV+ series "Servant" season 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Pictured: Rupert Grint,Wednesday G. Grint Ref: SPL5232656 150621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are seen leaving the set of Apple TV+ series "Servant" season 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Pictured: Georgia GroomeRef: SPL5232666 150621 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Ouzounova / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Rupert Grint returns home with girlfriend Georgia Groome and new baby girl. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 01 Sep 2020 Pictured: Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697641_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

Little Wednesday Grint visited the set of her dad’s Apple TV+ series ‘Servant’ in sweet new photos.

Actor Rupert Grint brought his newborn daughter to the set of his Apple TV+ series Servant on June 15. In a series of sweet images, the Harry Potter actor, 32, cradles little Wednesday Grint — whom he welcomed with partner Georgia Groome, 29, in May of last year — as he heads onto set for the third season of the M. Night Shyamalan psychological thriller.

Rupert Grint and his newborn
Rupert Grint cradles his newborn daughter Wednesday on set of his Apple series. (Credit: SplashNews)

Georgia also joined her partner and daughter on set, following Rupert and Wednesday close behind with a stroller. The pair look comfy in their face masks, casual tee shirts, and sneakers. The sighting comes after the English actor made his Instagram debut last November, sharing a selfie with Wednesday for his first post and sending Harry Potter fans into a frenzy.

Georgia Groome
Georgia Groome joins Rupert Grint and daughter Wednesday on set of ‘Servant.’ (Credit: SplashNews)

In an interview with Glamour in January, the new dad opened up about the joys of first-time fatherhood. “It’s so much fun. I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure,” he said, later adding, “It’s interesting, experiencing it all during a pandemic. I think it’s made the whole experience even more intense and insular. It’s just been us, working it out in a house… It’s been a very calming process for me.”

Rupert detailed some of the difficulties in an interview with Esquire a few months later, telling the magazine in March that he had an “identity crisis” upon Wednesday’s arrival. “I struggle with that, being a dad,” he said. “Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don’t know, do I change the way I dress now?”