Rupert Grint Cradles Newborn Daughter In Sweet Photos As He Heads To Work On Show Set

Little Wednesday Grint visited the set of her dad’s Apple TV+ series ‘Servant’ in sweet new photos.

Actor Rupert Grint brought his newborn daughter to the set of his Apple TV+ series Servant on June 15. In a series of sweet images, the Harry Potter actor, 32, cradles little Wednesday Grint — whom he welcomed with partner Georgia Groome, 29, in May of last year — as he heads onto set for the third season of the M. Night Shyamalan psychological thriller.

Georgia also joined her partner and daughter on set, following Rupert and Wednesday close behind with a stroller. The pair look comfy in their face masks, casual tee shirts, and sneakers. The sighting comes after the English actor made his Instagram debut last November, sharing a selfie with Wednesday for his first post and sending Harry Potter fans into a frenzy.

In an interview with Glamour in January, the new dad opened up about the joys of first-time fatherhood. “It’s so much fun. I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure,” he said, later adding, “It’s interesting, experiencing it all during a pandemic. I think it’s made the whole experience even more intense and insular. It’s just been us, working it out in a house… It’s been a very calming process for me.”

Rupert detailed some of the difficulties in an interview with Esquire a few months later, telling the magazine in March that he had an “identity crisis” upon Wednesday’s arrival. “I struggle with that, being a dad,” he said. “Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don’t know, do I change the way I dress now?”