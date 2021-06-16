Chrissy Teigen Reportedly Looking To Sit-Down With Oprah To Address Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen is reportedly hoping that Oprah Winfrey can help save her reputation, amid her major bullying and trolling scandal.

Chrissy Teigen has been embroiled in a cyber-bullying scandal, after old tweets resurfaced in which she criticized the likes of Courtney Stodden and Lindsay Lohan. Now, it seems the cookbook queen is hoping to land an interview with Oprah Winfrey, in an effort to help save her career and reputation. Sources told the Naughty But Nice podcast that the 35-year-old was “being advised to go into hiding and lay low” however she was hoping to sit down for a tell-all interview, instead.

“Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth,” the source claimed. “Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is such an excellent communicator that there isn’t a mess she can’t talk her way out of. Every news outlet in the world has contacted Chrissy about getting her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice. If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, then so can the nation.”

It comes just days after Chrissy came back to social media with a new, lengthy apology. “I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,’” Chrissy wrote in her June 14 post. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

Chrissy called her resurfaced tweets “awful” and admitted that she’s “truly ashamed” of them. “I’ve apologized publicly to one person,” she continued, referring to the initial May 12 apology she wrote to Courtney. “But there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of reaching out to the people I insulted. I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me.”

The author’s first public apology was accepted by Courtney, who finalized their divorce from Doug Hutchinson in 2020. “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”