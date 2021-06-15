Kim Kardashian Chows Down On A Taco While Wearing Lime Green Bikini In New Photo

Kim Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure in a lime green bikini while chowing down on a taco & she looked better than ever!

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 40, she sure isn’t shy about showing off her fabulous figure in a tiny bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The mother-of-four posted a sexy photo of herself rocking a lime green velour bikini while chowing down on a taco and it’s seriously sexy. Kim posted the photo of her eating in the backyard with the caption, “Is it Taco Tuesday yet ?!?!” While it was a day early, it was still amazing as she posed in a low-cut triangle bikini top with the matching hi-rise string bottoms that tied on the sides. The sext photo already has three million likes and counting after she posted it late at night on June 14.

Not only do we love this photo because Kim is chowing down on a taco, just like us, but she also opted to go completely makeup-free showing off her naturally beautiful face. She kept her long black hair down and parted in the middle in effortless beach waves to complete the look. Kim is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and this is just one of man she’s posted lately.

Just two days earlier, Kim posted yet another extremely sexy photo of herself wearing a light orange bikini that featured a triangle top with two sequin peaches on either breast. She rocked the top with the matching bottoms and posed on the edge of a beautiful pool with palm trees in the background. As for her glam, she opted to go makeup-free yet again and let her hair down in beach waves. No matter what Kim wears, whether she’s all dolled up, in sweats, or in a bikini, she always manages to look drop-dead-gorgeous and we love that she posted a photo of herself chowing down on a taco while wearing a swimsuit – it is super relatable.