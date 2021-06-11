Kim Kardashian Looks Incredible In Nude Bodysuit After Kanye West & Irina Shayk Go Public — Pic

Kim Kardashian isn’t sweating Kanye West’s new romance in her latest mirror selfie. The mom-of-4 sizzled in a curve-hugging bodysuit and jeans after Ye and Irina Shayk’s romance was revealed.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is back on her mirror selfie game! She posted a very sexy selfie on June 10 while wearing a nude bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. The look accentuated Kim’s hourglass figure. She also slayed with a bold smokey eye and a nude lip.

Kim’s latest sizzling selfie comes in the days after the world learned Kanye West, 44, and Irina Shayk, 35, are dating. Kanye and Irina were seen together in France to celebrate the rapper’s 44th birthday. Kanye’s dating again just 4 months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye.

Kanye and Irina have known each other for years. Irina, who shares a daughter, Lea, 4, with ex Bradley Cooper, 46, even walked in one of Ye’s fashion shows. The Yeezy fashion designer loves that Irina is a model and knows about fashion. “He wants to be with someone who knows that world and is creative and well-respected on their own in it,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She likes that he’s well-respected and understands fashion and she knows he’s helping elevate her name and career. It’s nothing serious yet, but they like each other and enjoy spending time together.”

As for Kim, while her marriage is coming to an end, she’s staying positive for her 4 kids that she shares with Kanye: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. She posted a sweet family photo in honor of his birthday and said, “Love U for Life.”

On top of her divorce, her makeup line, and shapewear business, Kim also bid farewell to Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons. The series finale aired on June 10. In the final episode, Kim revealed when she began questioning whether or not she wanted to be with Kanye.

But the KarJenners aren’t moving away from TV. Kim and the other members of the KarJenner family have signed a multi-year deal with Disney to produce content that will air exclusively on Hulu. Kim is gearing up for the next chapter — both professionally and personally.