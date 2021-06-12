Kim Kardashian Slays In Sexy ‘Peach’ Bikini After Kanye West’s Getaway With Irina Shayk – See Pic

Peachy keen! Kim Kardashian sizzled as she posed poolside in a barely there bikini after Kanye West’s trip to Provence with Irina Shayk.

Kim Kardashian, 40, just proved she’s queen of the ‘gram! The SKIMS founder showed off her iconic figure in a nude colored bikini adorned with two peach emojis in a new photo posted on Saturday, June 12. The peaches, of course, are a tongue-in-cheek reference to her famous derrière. Kim sat on the edge of a swimming pool as she dipped her toes into the water, staying cool from the obviously sunny weather. The makeup mogul looked flawless as she opted to go makeup free, lifting her arms in the arm to hold back her long black hair.

The latest sexy post comes just days after her husband Kanye West celebrated his 44th birthday with model Irina Shayk, 35, in France. The rapper and Bradley Cooper‘s ex were spotted on the grounds of the hotel Villa La Coste in Provence taking in the stunning scenery. A day later, they touched down at a New Jersey airport together amid reports that the relationship was romantic. The pair were described as “looking very much like a couple” on the trip. Notably, Kim also posted a birthday tribute for Kanye, writing “love u for life” alongside a sweet family photo.

“Kanye wants to be with someone who knows that world and is creative and well respected on their own in it,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She likes that he’s well respected and understands fashion and she knows he’s helping elevate her name and career. It’s nothing serious yet, but they like each other and enjoy spending time together,” they added. The trip came just four months after Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Kim recently opened up about her marriage struggles in the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I never thought I was lonely…I always thought it was totally fine — I can just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state and I’m on this ride with him,” she said in a scene from the June 9 episode, referencing her kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “I [was] okay with that. But after turning 40 this year, I realized….no. I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,” she went on.

In recent months, Kim has remained at her Calabasas home as she continues to pursue her legal studies, while Kanye has spent the majority of his time in Wyoming. “Just waking up at 40 and realizing….I just want total happiness,” the KKW Beauty founder added. “I know, obviously, complete bliss is not a full reality, but if I can have it more of the majority of the time, that’s all I want to do. Wherever that takes me, I just want my pure happiness. That’s what I’m working on — figuring out how to get there,” she also said.