Kanye West & Irina Shayk Arrive Together In NY After Spending His Birthday In France: See Pics

Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s getaway was a multi-day affair! The reported new couple were spotted exiting a private plane at a New Jersey airport together on June 9.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have been spotted together once again! Hot off a report that the pair are “100 percent romantically together,” Kanye and Irina were seen at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Wednesday, June 9 as they walked off a private plane. They appeared to try to stagger their exits to make it appear that they were not together, despite being photographed in Provence, France where the Yeezy designer celebrated his 44th birthday.

Irina, 35, wore an all-white sweatsuit, consisting of an oversized crew neck pullover and loose fitting pants. The model kept her brunette hair slicked back into a center parted bun, keeping her face covered with a wire pair of sunglasses and a black face mask. The Russian native held onto a square, tan colored handbag in her right hand, along with a chain leather bag hanging over her shoulder. She finished her sporty ensemble with a pair of fresh white Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, Kanye attempted to cover himself with a blue hooded jacket, which matched the teal detail on his shoes.

The two were presumably returning from their Provence getaway, which comes just four months after Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce. It’s “unclear how serious” the Chicago born rapper and model are, per TMZ, however, the outlet notes they were alone “looking very much like a couple” at hotel Villa La Coste. It was also reported that the romance has been “going on for a few weeks now,” per Page Six, while TMZ described the connection as “definitely friends with benefits status” at the very least. In photos, Irina stunned in a white crop top by Belen and black pants as a smiling Kanye walked behind her.

Irina has notably been in Kanye’s orbit for a while: Bradley Cooper‘s ex walked as a model in his Yeezy fashion show in the past. The rapper also referenced the beauty, who is mom to daughter, Lea, 4, in his song “Christian Dior Denim Flow” which was released in 2010. “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen,” he says on the tune. Although Irina and Bradley split in June 2019, the exes have remained amicable for Lea and are occasionally seen out together.