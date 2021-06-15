Khloé Kardashian Rocks Crop Top In Her Closet Full Of Expensive Designer Purses & Shoes

Khloé Kardashian is ready for the summer, sharing a series of photos in a crop top and legging combo.

Khloé Kardashian showed off new products from her fashion line Good American on social media on June 15. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a series of selfies on Instagram from the inside of her walk-in closet — one filled with designer handbags and shoes. In the post, Khloé is donned in a two-piece crop top and leggings outfit from her line, which specializes in denim, activewear, shoes, and more.

“Essential bombshell legging and crop top XS- 5XL,” she captioned the post. The outfit is from a new Good American line. On her Instagram Stories, too, Khloé teased more products from the new line, including some cropped track jackets and bandeau tops.

The new line comes after Khloé fired back at a Twitter user over some hateful comments last week. When a user remarked that she looked like an “alien” due to “plastic surgery” in a migraine ad for Nurtec ODT, she tweeted, “All I want to do is help even a handful of peps. So if others want to be mean… I’ll take it as long as I can help some others.”

The star is taking the hateful comments in stride — all from the comfort of her massive closet.