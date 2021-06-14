Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Strapless Bikini As She Sips Wine & Shows Off Her ‘Good Curl Moment’ — Watch

We’ll have what she’s having! Tracee Ellis Ross was enjoying a little TLC in the pool with some wine & a bright red lip in a new Instagram post!

Tracee Ellis Ross is living her best life, enjoying the sunshine in the pool with rosé in hand! The black-ish star looked toned and gorgeous in a strapless bandeau bikini with a floral bright floral print. With her natural curls on display, Tracee smirks to the camera and says ‘Hello Instagram,’ before breaking into a deep evil laugh. “Listen — I’m having a good curl moment, I don’t know if I’m going to go under! I don’t think I’m gonna, I’m just going to do this,” Tracee says as as she takes a sip of her rosé from the pool. “A little rose. Yeah no, I’m not dipping this hair. I’ll dip tomorrow!”

The 48-year-old star also posted a series of photos of herself poolside sipping on her wine and showing off her amazing body. Using a salt emoji and a “y” for her caption, Tracee looked like she was anything but salty as she lounged in the sunshine. Plus, we can’t ignore her bright red lip which perfectly complemented the strapless bikini that featured an orange base, and pink, orange and green flowers. SO cute!

Tracee’s famous friends were quick to react to the new content, with Reese Witherspoon writing on the Reels video, “It’s the evil laugh for me” and some laughing emojis. La La Anthony commented several heart eye emojis and Nia Long wrote, “please do NOT dip!” Game Of Thrones actress Nathalie Emanuel also got in on the convo, telling Tracee, “The day my hair can look as amazing as that when pulled down directly from a bun will be a miraculous one…. I wouldn’t dip it either!”

If you noticed Tracee’s rockin’ and toned bod in the pics, well, that’s all thanks to her dedication to the Tracy Anderson Method, and Tracy Anderson even commented, herself! “Your beauty x that pool beauty x crispy cold Rose = every summer goal!!!!!” the celebrity trainer wrote. Tracee has openly discussed her devotion to working out, sharing videos of her at-home workouts, like weighted leg lifts, courtesy of Tracy.

Just last month she shared some photos and videos of herself back in the studio, writing, “So good to be back at @tracyandersonmethod!” while going through a series of intense-looking exercises. Well, her hard work definitely shows!