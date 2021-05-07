Tracee Ellis Ross, 48, Dances In A Bikini Top & Matching Pants & Looks Fabulous — Watch

Tracee Ellis Ross squeezed out every moment of vacation she could before heading back home, dancing it out to Justin Bieber while rocking a coordinating floral bikini top and pants at the beach.

Do not disturb Tracee Ellis Ross — she’s out of office! The black-ish star, 48, is currently enjoying a fabulous tropical vacation and shared another glimpse at the getaway with her fans on Instagram. “Ok fine, I’m coming home. After this tho,” she captioned the May 6 video, which showed her dancing around in a bikini top.

Tracee’s really feeling herself right now. She danced it out to Justin Bieber‘s “Peaches” while hanging out near the beach, shaking her hair in the whipping wind. Tracee rocked a pretty light blue and white string bikini top and matching, slouchy floral pants, both from Tory Burch. Her incredible abs were on full display, and she completed the cute look with a touch of bright red lipstick.

Can we get a ticket to wherever she is that’s blissed her out this much? Tracee’s fans on Instagram were all about the look. “OKAY,” a fan account commented, accompanied by the praise hands emoji. “Tracee + that view, it doesn’t get any better than this,” another fan wrote, using the crying and wailing emojis. “Tu est magnifique,” another declared.

Tracee, like many, got really into at-home workouts during the pandemic. She can credit her insane abs and toned figure to sticking to the notoriously hard Tracy Anderson Method, she revealed in April 2020. Just months later, she was stunning in nothing but a string bikini and Travis Scott Air Jordans during a hot, sunny day on Instagram.

Fans swooned over the pic, which she captioned, “Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool,” Tracee wrote in the caption of her post. And I’m too scared to have a party. Siri play ‘Summertime’ by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.” Who needs to have a party when you look that good all by yourself?