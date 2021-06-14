Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine, 22, Stuns In Fitted Beige Dress & Sandals For Night Out

Sistine Stallone looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she went out in West Hollywood on June 12 rocking a skintight beige dress & heeled sandals!

When it comes to Sylvester Stallone’s daughters, all three girls are absolutely gorgeous and his middle daughter, Sistine, looked fabulous when she hit the town in West Hollywood on June 12. The 22-year-old looked fabulous when she headed to dinner rocking a long-sleeve tight beige dress that ended at her knees. The lowcut dress featured buttons down the front and hugged her toned frame perfectly. She accessorized her dress with a pair of strappy black heeled sandals and a Prada purse. As for her glam, she had her gorgeous long brown hair down and parted in the middle in a wispy blowout.

When it comes to Sistine, the actress is always rocking some sort of sexy ensemble and just recently she rocked yet another stunning beige dress. She posted a photo of herself wearing a high-neck spaghetti strap midi dress with plunging cutouts on the legs and accessorized with a pair of yellow Ferragamo heeled mules. When she’s not dressed up, Sistine still manages to look super cute and stylish as she recently posted a photo of herself rocking a pair of high-waisted straight-leg jeans with a navy blue crop top, a shiny blue bomber jacket, an orange baseball cap, and sneakers.

Aside from Sistine, her two sisters, Sophia, 24, and Scarlet, 19, are also fashionistas. Both sisters posted gorgeous photos of their younger sister, Scarlet, who just turned 19 back on May 25, for her birthday. From bikini photos to sexy mini dresses, these sisters sure know how to make a statement and they are all equally stunning.