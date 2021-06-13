Angelina Jolie Looks Like A Goddess In White Dress Before Reportedly Visiting Ex Johnny Lee Miller

Angelina paired the chic ensemble with a nude colored ballet flat and Louis Vuitton bag, later adding a trench coat for the apparent visit to Johnny Lee Miller’s.

Angelina Jolie, 46, looked fresh off the runway in New York City. The Lara Croft actress stunned in a long white, flowy dress as she stepped out for a day in Brooklyn on Thursday, June 10. She kept the neutral palette going with a classic pair of beige ballet flats, and $5,400 Louis Vuitton “Capucines” bag in white leather with nude accents as she explored the Red Hook neighborhood filled with art galleries and café’s.

She kept her face covered with a black cloth face mask that displayed what appeared to be an animated bear. Not one to usually change her hair, she sported her usual sleek and straight look, opting for a center part and finished her look with a bright orange nail polish. The Oscar winner was photographed before her reported visit to ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller‘s Dumbo area apartment later that day.

She popped a beige colored trench coat — perhaps due to the cooling evening temperatures — as she approached the 48-year-old’s apartment with an expensive bottle of Peter Michael Wine in one hand, opening the building doors with the other. She reportedly visited for about three hours, and was photographed leaving around 10:30 p.m. Although the two weren’t seen together, Johnny emerged from his home the following morning as he went for a jog.

The exes originally met filming the 1995 film Hackers, marrying in 1996. The nuptials were highly controversial at the time, as Angelina reportedly wrote his name on a white shirt she wore to the ceremony in her own blood (she also wore ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton‘s blood around her neck after their wedding). The happiness was short lived, however, as they separated by 1997 and filed for divorce by 1999.

Angelina went on to elope in Las Vegas with Billy in 2000, divorcing in 2002. She met and fell in love with Brad Pitt in 2006, eventually marrying in 2014. The pair, who share sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12, split in 2016. Angelina’s kids also joined her for the NYC trip.