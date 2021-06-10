Blake Lively Mourns Father Ernie With Touching Family Photo Following The Actor’s Death At 74

Blake Lively took to her Instagram Story to remember her late father, actor Ernie Lively, following his death on June 3 at the age of 74. See her touching tribute.

Blake Lively mourned her beloved father, actor Ernie Lively, with an emotional post on her Instagram Story. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum, 33, took to her social media account on June 10, just one day after news broke of her father’s passing at the age of 74. The photo that Blake shared was so personal and touching. You can see a fan-circulated repost of the image below.

In the photo, Blake looked so incredibly sweet, as she nuzzled into her dad’s shoulder with a smile on her face. Ernie gave his daughter a kiss on the head, and the candid moment simply spoke volumes to how close the father-daughter pair were. Along with the photo, Blake added a heart emoji over the image of the two.

Ernie Lively was an accomplished actor, whose credits included Turner & Hooch and Passenger 57, among a host of others. His five children, three of whom he adopted from wife Elaine Lively‘s previous marriage, went into acting. The actor’s career even crossed paths with daughter Blake’s, as he portrayed her character’s father in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Following his decades-long career, the actor retired to Utah for a change of scenery, according to People. Unfortunately, the veteran actor suffered a heart attack in 2003 that prevented him from enjoying outdoor activities, like skiing. “I moved to Utah because of the snow, but I haven’t been able to ski,” the actor shared in a previously published profile with the outlet.

“I literally didn’t have the heart to do it,” he confessed. He reportedly only had “half of a functioning heart and had trouble walking up a flight of stairs,” at the time the interview was conducted. Ernie passed away on June 3 following cardiac complications, per The Hollywood Reporter. The Lively patriarch was reportedly surrounded by his wife and all of his children.