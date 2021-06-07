Lady Gaga Celebrates Pride With Sultry Bikini Video — Watch

Lady Gaga is one of the most vocal celebrities when it comes to Pride Month & the singer celebrated pride in a sexy new bikini video!

When it comes to Lady Gaga, 35, she is always rocking some sort of sexy look, and lately, she has been celebrating Pride Month with a slew of sexy looks. The singer took to Instagram on June 6 when she posted two sexy videos of her lying in the grass wearing a nude bikini with the straps hanging off. Her cleavage was on full display as she just showed off her long brown hair down as she smiled for the camera. She captioned the two videos with a bunch of rainbow hearts.

Just a few days ago, Gaga posted another sexy photo of herself in a bikini. She showed off her backside as she layed down on the concrete facing the beach wearing a blue and white tie-dye bikini. The bottoms were super cheeky while the top featured off-the-shoulder straps. Meanwhile, she celebrated pride yet again, as she was seen lounging on the couch wearing nothing but a white T-shirt and a black Versace beret with rainbow lettering. She captioned the photo, “Versace has always been a leader. Since Gianni, Donatella, Allegra, and still now they have celebrated the beautiful colors of love we have within us to offer each other. We were all more different, and different is beautiful. Thank you Donatella for supporting LGBTQ+ mental health and the Born This Way tenth anniversary.”

Lady Gaga always goes above and beyond for Pride Month and one of our favorite looks from her was back in 2019 when she was the special guest at the Z100 Pride Live Stonewall Day concert in New York on June 28. She opted to wear high-waisted jean shorts with rainbow fringe hanging from the hems, paired with a crop top, a rainbow denim jacket, and sparkly rainbow-striped heel boots.