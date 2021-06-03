Sofia Richie Slays In Animal Print Bikini While Sunbathing By The Pool — Pic

Another day, another Sofia Richie bikini pic. The 22-year-old laid poolside in a tiger printed bandeau bikini, looking effortless cool while getting a tan!

There’s a new Tiger Queen, and her name is Sofia Richie! The young model took to the ‘gram with a sultry new bikini pic! In the photo, Sofia lounged poolside rocking a white baseball hat (sun protection!) and the Topic of C the C bralette and the C bottom in Zebra Sunshine. The Tropic of C bikini set, imade from 100% sustainable matte fabric, offered ample coverage, but definitely showed off Sofia’s rocking body! She posed alongside her BFF Tess Kemper, who she shouted out in the caption, writing, “TK baby” with a poodle emoji. All we want to know now is what Sofia’s workout regimen is, because those abs are on fire!

Sofia posted another photo in the same animal-print bathing suit, this time in a photo dump of pics from her brother, Miles Richie‘s birthday weekend. In the first pic, Sofia is seen covering half her face with a hand of cards from The Voting Game, and jokingly balancing a game piece on her head. The other photos included a sweet embrace with her brother, a smiling snap with her beau Elliot Grainge, some cute hair pics and a bread roll in a purse — the sign of a good time, for sure.

Sofia seems to be living her best life, especially after she was spotted house hunting with her boyfriend! The social media star has been dating the 27-year-old music exec since April, after splitting from Scott Disick. “Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun,” a source told Entertainment Tonight about the new romance. Apparently, Elliot is a good friend of Sofia’s brother, and the insider told the outlet, “It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.“

The couple looked happier than ever on a recent trip to Palm Springs. Sofia shared several photos from the getaway, and in one she rocks a super cute bikini as Elliot wrapped her in his arms. These two are goals!