Lance Bass Expecting Twins: NSYNC Singer & Husband Share ‘Incredible’ 1st Sonogram Pics

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin announced they’re expecting twins – a boy and a girl – in the fall, after years of struggling with surrogacy attempts that included failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage.

Lance Bass, 42, and husband Michael Turchin, 34, are going to be parents! The NSYNC member and actor revealed the happy news that they’re expecting boy-girl twins in Nov., in an interview with PEOPLE on June 1, and even showed off adorable sonogram pics that they posed with. In the photos, the dads-to-be are holding up the first photos of their bundles of joy while flashing smiles and shocked looks to the camera. Check out the photos HERE!

“It has been quite the journey,” Lance told the outlet about the struggles he and Michael have gone through to welcome children into the world. After years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments, and even a devastating miscarriage, the lovebirds are finally taking in the wonderful shift that’s now happening in their lives.

“When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about. Pretty much everyone we’ve known had bad luck at the beginning,” Lance told PEOPLE about the journey in trying to become a father. “The first time they tried it, it just did not work. And I feel like that is such a common thing. And it’s great that we’re able to talk about this because a lot of times I would believe that couples feel very alone in that situation. But to know that other people are going through the same exact thing, it’s really comforting.”

“We went through nine different egg donors, which is rare,” Michael confirmed. “We picked a donor for some of them. We got all the way down the path of about to retrieve their eggs. Some just wouldn’t produce enough eggs, some weren’t good genetic matches. If you’re going to be a match, you don’t want to even risk it.”

After going on to talk about how their surrogate miscarried with twins last year, they revealed that they had to try the process all over again from the beginning before finding out the treatments finally worked. “Not only did we need to get a new egg donor now because we found out she had early lupus, but on top of that, when we did our egg retrieval, we only had two healthy embryos,” Michael explained. “Normally, the number’s much higher. So we put both in and once she miscarried, we had to start all over from scratch again this past year.”

Although Lance admitted he and Michael, who have been married since 2014, were initially reluctant to share the happy news about their babies-to-be because they were “so scared” of “losing them”, they felt comfortable enough to do so in the ninth week of the pregnancy. Now they’re just enjoying starting the family they’ve always wanted.

“We always knew we wanted at least two kids, it would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being,” Lance said. “I think it’s just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we’ll be able to see the whole world be able to do this.”

Around the same time their announcement with PEOPLE was published, Lance took to TikTok to share a funny horror movie trailer, which can be seen above, that he and Michael filmed about the pending arrival of the twins around Halloween. “When I found out that they were going to be coming at Halloween, I immediately thought, ‘Our baby announcement has to be some kind of Halloween themed. Maybe we should do a movie trailer, a horror movie trailer where we don’t actually say it. You have to kind of figure it out.’ And so that’s what we did,” Lance shared.

“And so we called my friend, Colton Tran, who is an incredible horror director,” he continued. “We did it within three days. We had it written and everything, we shot it one day and edited it another day and it was ready. So I was so happy with how it came out. Michael has to be on board with all my crazy ideas.”