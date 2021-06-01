See Pic

Drake Reveals His Ripped 6-Pack In Shirtless Selfie After Being Spotted Out With Mystery Woman

246Paps / BACKGRID
Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Drake is seen leaving a Jewelry store in Beverly Hills. Flanked by bodyguards, Drake was carrying a plastic bag and a bottle of water. 02 Apr 2021 Pictured: Drake. Photo credit: Marksman/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744018_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Canadian Rapper Drake chills out with his friends and entourage spotted onboard a boat at Nikki beach in St. Perter Parish, Barbados. Currently working hard on his next album, the four-time Grammy winner takes a break in the Caribbean showing off his impressive array of tattoos and taking in the sights of the island. **SHOT ON 07/22/2020** Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 246Paps / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Haute Living celebrate Fat Joe Anniversary with Drake and French Montana in Miami Beach.Pictured: French Montana,drake,David Grutman,Fat JoeRef: SPL5109862 190819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Holy abs, Drake! The rapper showed off his shirtless physique after a boxing workout in a new gym selfie. Drake’s putting in the work, and it’s paying off!

Drake, 34, couldn’t resist a good gym selfie. The “One Dance” singer posted a shirtless gym selfie via his Instagram Story over Memorial Day weekend. After breaking a sweat taking the boxing bag to task, Drake stepped in front of a mirror to show off his ripped abs.

For the workout, Drake only wore a pair of black workout shorts, boxing gloves, and sneakers. Drake has been hard at work in the gym for months, and he continues to get results. He’s got the gains!

Drake is no stranger to a mirror selfie either. After winning Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the “In My Feelings” rapper posed for a mirror selfie with his longtime stylist Luisa Duran. For the selfie, Drake had his hands wrapped around her waist as she rocked a white dress for the night. However, Drake and Luisa are just friends. “You are truly like a brother to me,” she captioned the photo. A few days later, Drake was spotted out getting dinner in Beverly Hills with a mystery woman.

Drake went shirtless in 2020 while on a boat in Barbados. (246Paps / BACKGRID)

The Grammy winner didn’t just win Artist of the Decade at the BBMAs, he also made his first TV appearance with his adorable 3-year-old son Adonis. Little Adonis clung to his dad’s side as his dad made his acceptance speech in front of fans. “I want to dedicate this award to you,” Drake told his son. When Drake tried to lift Adonis up to the microphone, the 3-year-old started crying, and Drake put him down. He’s a shy one!

Drake teased his fans about a tracklist for his next album with a cute Instagram photo of Adonis. His son held up a whiteboard filled with scribbles and Drake captioned the Instagram photo of his son, “They keep asking for a tracklist… can’t seem to get one off!” Drake’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, will be released this year.