See Pic

Drake Wraps His Arms Around Pal Luisa Duran In Sexy Mirror Selfie After BBMAs Win

Drake
Shutterstock
Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Drake is seen leaving a Jewelry store in Beverly Hills. Flanked by bodyguards, Drake was carrying a plastic bag and a bottle of water. 02 Apr 2021 Pictured: Drake. Photo credit: Marksman/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744018_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Canadian Rapper Drake chills out with his friends and entourage spotted onboard a boat at Nikki beach in St. Perter Parish, Barbados. Currently working hard on his next album, the four-time Grammy winner takes a break in the Caribbean showing off his impressive array of tattoos and taking in the sights of the island. **SHOT ON 07/22/2020** Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 246Paps / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Haute Living celebrate Fat Joe Anniversary with Drake and French Montana in Miami Beach.Pictured: French Montana,drake,David Grutman,Fat JoeRef: SPL5109862 190819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Political News Editor

Drake got oh-so cuddly with his gorgeous stylist and friend Luisa Duran as she congratulated him for winning Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Does Drake have a new lady in his life? Shortly after winning big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake’s longtime stylist, Luisa Duran, posted some photos of the “In My Feelings” rapper that had fans raising their eyebrows. It’s the first photo in particular (which you can see below). Luisa is taking a sexy mirror selfie with Drake, who has his hands wrapped around her waist from behind as she rocks a tight, white mini dress.

Both Luisa and Drake, 34, have slight smiles on their faces. However, Luisa seemed to indicate in the caption of her post that nothing romantic is going on between the twosome. “Congratulations on artist of the decade. It’s been so amazing working with you these last 10 years. You are truly like a brother to me,” Luisa wrote. She also used the hashtags #family and #10moreyears.

Luisa is a stylist and freelance makeup artist who has worked with Drake for years. She also owns Mercury Espresso Bar in Toronto, Canada, the Degrassi alum’s hometown. In her post, Luisa included various cute photos of Drake that she’s collected over the years. The first (seen in the carousel above, after the PDA pic) shows Drake in his 2016 “Child’s Play” music video, from the moment that he gets splashed with wine by co-star Tyra Banks.

Drake
Drake’s photo with Luisa Duran is sparking romance speculation (Shutterstock)

The other two photos show Luisa behind the scenes getting Drake ready for different shoots. In one, Luisa is tending to him while he gets ready for an on camera interview and looks to be giving him a little under eye correction. In the second photo, she’s helpfully giving him some eye drops while he smiles. These two are close!