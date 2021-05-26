Drake Wraps His Arms Around Pal Luisa Duran In Sexy Mirror Selfie After BBMAs Win

Drake got oh-so cuddly with his gorgeous stylist and friend Luisa Duran as she congratulated him for winning Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Does Drake have a new lady in his life? Shortly after winning big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake’s longtime stylist, Luisa Duran, posted some photos of the “In My Feelings” rapper that had fans raising their eyebrows. It’s the first photo in particular (which you can see below). Luisa is taking a sexy mirror selfie with Drake, who has his hands wrapped around her waist from behind as she rocks a tight, white mini dress.

Both Luisa and Drake, 34, have slight smiles on their faces. However, Luisa seemed to indicate in the caption of her post that nothing romantic is going on between the twosome. “Congratulations on artist of the decade. It’s been so amazing working with you these last 10 years. You are truly like a brother to me,” Luisa wrote. She also used the hashtags #family and #10moreyears.

Luisa is a stylist and freelance makeup artist who has worked with Drake for years. She also owns Mercury Espresso Bar in Toronto, Canada, the Degrassi alum’s hometown. In her post, Luisa included various cute photos of Drake that she’s collected over the years. The first (seen in the carousel above, after the PDA pic) shows Drake in his 2016 “Child’s Play” music video, from the moment that he gets splashed with wine by co-star Tyra Banks.

The other two photos show Luisa behind the scenes getting Drake ready for different shoots. In one, Luisa is tending to him while he gets ready for an on camera interview and looks to be giving him a little under eye correction. In the second photo, she’s helpfully giving him some eye drops while he smiles. These two are close!